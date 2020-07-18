Mary Trump says the president “will not improve and he will undoubtedly get worse.”

“Donald is a man who has been severely affected psychologically, based on his upbringing and the situation with his parents,” Chris Como told CNN on Friday at “Como Prime Time”.
“It will not improve, and it will undoubtedly get worse,” she added.
The stinging assertion is another scandalous comment from a Trump family member who was interviewed often this week after her book “Much and Much: How My Family Made the Most Dangerous Men in the World” on sale. The book draws the master in an unattractive light and has followed his style of rule since childhood.
When asked if the president was known among family members as someone who didn’t tell the truth, Mary Trump confirmed that “at some levels he knows what he’s doing” and points to issues like not wearing a mask. She said her uncle is not hostile to science but would ignore facts in order to rotate his favorite novel.
She said: “I think one of the reasons for his disintegration a little now is that what he’s always been doing in the past, which was working, is no longer working effectively anymore, so it made him scramble a little.”
Mary Trump added: “Knowledge, you don’t know, educated, uneducated as you say – in the end, this is irrelevant.” “As in the grand schemes of things – although I think it is very useful in some ways to understand his psychology – it is irrelevant compared to what he does, that’s what we need to focus on.”
After days of silence about her, Trump described her as a “mess” earlier on Friday and claimed to have written “dishonest things”.
In a series of tweets on Friday, he accused her of breaking an unspecified law and criticized her for criticizing his parents, who added, “You can’t stand it!”
Mary Trump also confirmed that she was legally right.
“I had never had Donald’s tax returns, so I wouldn’t disclose them to anyone,” she told Como.
She said she and her grandmother were “very close.” “She really liked (my grandmother) and I think she loved me. Grandpa, I don’t think he was, he has real positive feelings for anyone except perhaps Donald.”
She described the assertion as a mess “an attack that I think is mostly directed at women.”
“Frankly, I’m in a very good company.” “I think he said the same thing about Nancy Pelosi, and I’m just fine with that.”
Mary Trump made devastating allegations against the president in recent TV appearances, including the claim that she had heard that Trump was using racist slurs. The White House denied its allegations.
The President wrote: “I am the final member of the Book Club of the month. First I have a low-life puppet John Bolton, a war freak fool, breaking the law (releasing massive amounts of classified information) and NDA in order to build much needed credibility and earn a few dollars, Which will all end up with the government anyway. “
“A lot of books have been written about me, some are good and some are bad. Fortunately and sadness, there will be more to come!” The president wrote in conclusion.
