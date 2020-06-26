MasterCard and Visa are reportedly reviewing their relationship with Wirecard after the accounting scandal

Master card credit card M.A. Visa Fifth AndSome Wirecard clients have reported that the company’s access to their payment networks could be revoked, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

He commented directly on the report, but said they were following the situation closely. It will be the loss of two of the largest payment networks in the world Another hit To Wirecard, who Earns revenue By helping companies process payments from customers.

“We continue to closely monitor developments and evaluate new information as it becomes available,” a Visa spokesman said in an email statement. “Our priority is, and always will be, to maintain the integrity of the visa payment system and protect the interests of consumers, merchants, and our customers.”

Likewise, MasterCard said in a statement that it was following Wirecard News. “Our priority is to ensure that people can continue to use their cards,” Mastercard said. “We will continue to work with all parties and we will be ready to take any necessary action.”