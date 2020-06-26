MasterCard and Visa are reportedly reviewing their relationship with Wirecard after the accounting scandal

“We continue to closely monitor developments and evaluate new information as it becomes available,” a Visa spokesman said in an email statement. “Our priority is, and always will be, to maintain the integrity of the visa payment system and protect the interests of consumers, merchants, and our customers.”
Likewise, MasterCard said in a statement that it was following Wirecard News. “Our priority is to ensure that people can continue to use their cards,” Mastercard said. “We will continue to work with all parties and we will be ready to take any necessary action.”
Wirecard was founded in 1999 and was once considered one of the most promising technology companies in Europe. It handles payments to consumers and businesses and sells data analytics services. The company has approximately 6,000 employees in 26 countries around the world.
The company is now facing a crisis, a crisis that will only get worse if the major payment networks cancel their access.
CNN’s Charles Riley contributed to this report.
