MasterCard and Visa are reportedly reviewing their relationship with Wirecard after the accounting scandal
World

MasterCard and Visa are reportedly reviewing their relationship with Wirecard after the accounting scandal

By Aygen / June 26, 2020
Master card credit card (M.A.) And Visa (Fifth) Some Wirecard clients have reported that the company’s access to their payment networks could be revoked, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
No credit card company He commented directly on the report, but said they were following the situation closely. It will be the loss of two of the largest payment networks in the world Another hit To Wirecard, who Earns revenue By helping companies process payments from customers.

“We continue to closely monitor developments and evaluate new information as it becomes available,” a Visa spokesman said in an email statement. “Our priority is, and always will be, to maintain the integrity of the visa payment system and protect the interests of consumers, merchants, and our customers.”

Likewise, MasterCard said in a statement that it was following Wirecard News. “Our priority is to ensure that people can continue to use their cards,” Mastercard said. “We will continue to work with all parties and we will be ready to take any necessary action.”

Wirecard did not immediately return a request for comment on this article. However, in Monday statementWirecard said, “To avoid misunderstanding, the company wants to report that its IT systems continue to operate without restrictions.”

Wirecard was founded in 1999 and was once considered one of the most promising technology companies in Europe. It handles payments to consumers and businesses and sells data analytics services. The company has approximately 6,000 employees in 26 countries around the world.

But in recent days, Wirecard has been plagued by a scandal over accounting irregularities that have led to comparisons with Enron, The American energy giant who filed for bankruptcy in 2001.
Wirecard CEO Markus Brown resigned last week after the auditor found out It looks like $ 2 billion in cash has been lost From the company’s accounts, the delay in publishing the company’s financial results for 2019 and raising charges of fraud. Then on Monday, Wirecard admitted That, after “further examination”, perhaps $ 2 billion was missing.
Brown, who helped develop Wirecard into one of Germany’s largest companies, Arrested The next day suspected Wirecard balance sheet and sales ballooning through fake transactions to make it more attractive to investors and clients.

The company is now facing a crisis, a crisis that will only get worse if the major payment networks cancel their access.

Since last week, Wirecard’s value has fallen more than 96%. Wirecard Filed for insolvency Thursday due to excessive indebtedness.

CNN’s Charles Riley contributed to this report.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *