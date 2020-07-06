Matthew McConaughey asks fans to "wear the damn mask" in a new video
entertainment

Matthew McConaughey asks fans to “wear the damn mask” in a new video

By Muhammad / July 6, 2020

The actor told the fans that he understood the country was experiencing “some increased pain” but “increased pain is a good thing, because how are we going to grow up?”

He continued, saying: “I think we should look at each other in the eye … we look at ourselves in the eye, we have to look in the mirror and ask ourselves,” How can I be better? How do I expect more from myself and others? How can I be more responsible? How can I sympathize more? How can I be more brave? How can I be more fair? How do I make sure I’m wearing the dreaded mask?

“This is how we get to next year’s birthday and birthdays after that. And we started celebrating again. We look around and think,” Yes, we always have work to do. ” We never got there, but we got better. “This is our chance, this is our opportunity, this is on me, this is on you.”

“Time for the game. Ding, Ding. We’re in the ring, America. Let’s stop messing around and do it.”

This is not the first time McConaughey has opened up with fans when it comes to slowing the spread of coronavirus. In May he spoke to him Brianna Kilar from CNN On the need for fans to take all feasible precautions.

He said “The science is behind us now.” “The mask is about letting science catch up. It’s about helping to protect people on the front lines. Don’t let what happened in New York happen where there are two patients per bed. We have to buy time and the mask is a very good tool for that.”

