McConnell’s Signal for Republican Senate Candidates: Avoid Trump if necessary

In recent weeks, the Senate Majority Leader has become so worried about Republicans losing control of the Senate that he has even referred to Republicans who are so weak in hard races that they may distance themselves from the president if they feel it is necessary, according to many senior Republicans including a source close to McConnell.

While this may give some senators the flexibility to distinguish between them and the president, it also forces them to walk a tightrope. Trump remains extremely popular with the Republican base, and any attempts to undermine him run the risk of deporting these voters.

One of the prominent Republicans at the Capitol Hill said: “These weak senators cannot explicitly reject Trump.” “They just need to show that they are independent on important issues in their countries.”

However, Trump still gives Republican Senators ways to facilitate their separation from him.

The president’s continued assault on mail voting lacks Republican allies. His suggestion on Thursday morning to postpone the elections sparked an open rebuke from several senior Republicans, including many senators until their re-election, as did McConnell.

“Never in the history of the country, through wars, depression, and civil war, did we have elections scheduled at the federal level on time. We will find a way to do it again on November 3,” majority leader He said in an interview With WNKY.

Mathematics in the Senate

Republicans currently have a three-seat majority and at least six current Senators who face serious Democratic competitors. Top Republicans say the most vulnerable are Senator Martha McSally from Arizona, Garlic Teles from North Carolina and Cory Gardner from Colorado. Although opinion polls have shown a narrow race in Maine, Republican Party sources in recent weeks have seemed more optimistic about Senator Susan Collins, who has been a target of Democrats and liberal interest groups.

Senator Johnny Earnest of Iowa and Steve Dines of Montana are concerned. While some Republicans believe they are in good shape, other sources from the Republican Party told CNN that these races are very tight and that the chances of the candidates may ultimately depend on how Trump performed on Election Day in both states. Even the prominent Republican Capitol Hill has expressed caution against Sen. Dan Sullivan, Alaska’s first Republican state that he believes is relatively safe.

Republican candidate Tommy Tupperville is expected to defeat the Democratic Senator of Alabama Doug Jones in November, and McConnell could afford to lose up to three of those endangered seats while retaining a slim majority.

But the scale of the Republican Party’s net defeat is important. Even if they lose control of the majority, Senate Republicans can play an effective defense against democratic legislation with a sufficiently large minority and a few moderate Democratic dissidents. But if the Senate’s Republican Party losses are too great, their ability to use the trap to compel the vast majority’s vote to press ahead with the legislation will be meaningless.

“Even if we lose the majority, it’s important that we have 49 seats,” Hill’s senior Republican said. “If we have 45, we cannot stop the (with) struggling. Every seat matters.”

And the presidential race track – Joe Biden is 14 points ahead of Trump at the national level in the latest CNN poll – and the continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic has made the Republican Party margin protection project more urgent.

“The major Republican donors are redirecting money to Senate races,” said Fred Zidman, a Texas Republican. “The Senate is the firewall. We must make sure that we hold the Senate, regardless of who is elected president.”

Early signs of distance

There is little evidence that Republicans are already beginning to differentiate themselves in subtle ways from Trump. Publicly, McConnell embraced and encouraged the wearing of the mask like “The single most important thing” People can do – days and weeks before Trump finally tweet by supporting him to wear the mask. Collins’ new announcement A picture of her surrounded by fellow Democrats appears as she claims to be “bipartisan” and “effective” for Maine, while Gardner Confirmed His good intentions to preserve the environment.

“They are elected to represent a country, so they should be free to represent the people who vote for them,” Zidman said. “And if that means taking positions that are not fully approved or compatible with the White House, that is what democracy means.”

However, his Republican re-election in 2020 is largely related to changing the subject from Trump and his response to the epidemic.

Endangered Republicans from the Senate have resorted to promoting their own positive actions, from individual items in the first epidemic economic stimulus bill to additional efforts to solve test problems in their states. The Thales campaign refers to a letter North Carolina Republican wrote to Vice President Mike Pence in March requesting further coronavirus testing. In his first announcement of his campaign this year, Gardner highlighted local news reports about his successful efforts to import masks and Covid test kits from East Asia to Colorado.

Last week, Gardner joined three of his tough racing colleagues – Tiles, Collins and Maxley – to sign. Public speech Encouraged McConnell to include spending on clean energy projects in the last round of stimulus spending.

Liam Donovan, a Republican strategist, said that this kind of negotiation by endangered Republican senators in the stimulus bill “tells you everything you need to know” about the state of the election and predicted that Trump is heading toward defeat.

“The very weak members need to do something while their ambitious colleagues in the safe seats are delisting in 2020 and thinking about how they work and what they say now will look like in 2024,” Donovan said.

Caught in trouble

However, most of the Republican candidates in the Senate cling closely to the president. McConnell or the Republican Senate candidate is unlikely to directly reprimand Trump, even if the president continues to track Biden. Although it may be toxic to moderates in the suburbs, Trump’s trademark remains a major link for Republican Senators in the party base. Last week, for example, Gardner appeared Besides Presidential Daughter and White House Adviser Ivanka Trump at an official event on childcare in Colorado.

For other candidates, the distance between them and Trump is not even an option. Republican activists say that in places like North Carolina and Arizona, the fate of current Republican senators will be tied to Trump.

This puts endangered Republican senators at risk. There is little incentive for Republicans to separate from the president and risk losing support from his base, who are an important part of the Republican Party coalition. But charting any discrepancy with the president, at least in Coved, opens the door to winning swing voters who will vote against Trump and oppose the president’s other allies.

McSally, which tracks its Democratic opponent Mark Kelly in almost every recent poll, found herself stuck on it.

A recent CNN poll in Arizona recorded voters 60% found that they disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, suggesting that there might be an opportunity to criticize the president, or at least distinguish herself from him. But McSally’s path to victory requires every Trump voter to pull it for her. Any distance McSally tries to place between herself and Trump risks making things worse. Multiple Republican sources told CNN she believed McSally was the most vulnerable and likely to lose.

Both McSally and Tillis’ campaigns say their focus will be to draw a contrast between them and their Democratic opponents over which party would be better positioned to re-ignite the economy. But their overall focus is outside Trump – a strong indication that there is not much to be gained from engaging with the president.

Follow the money

Republican funds may begin to gravitate significantly to the Senate side of the ledger. In June, Republican party giants Sheldon and Miriam Adelson donated $ 25 million to the McConnell Senate Leadership Fund, giving the Super PAC $ 97 million in the bank at the end of the second quarter. (During the same period, the Democratic counterpart of the SLF, the Senate of the Majority of PAC, raised $ 30 million and by the end of June it was $ 87 million in cash.)

Meanwhile, the Republican National Senate Committee spent during the first half of the year between 4 and 6 million dollars in North Carolina, Colorado and Iowa, while it spent more than 3.5 million dollars at the same time in Maine (where outside PACs are located on both sides spent A lot) and in Arizona.

It tracks where Super PACs have been given on both sides by their spending priority in recent weeks. According to Kantar Media, spending on television and digital ads for Senate races during July was the highest in North Carolina, Iowa, and Colorado (along with Kansas, which had competitive Republican Senate elections in August).

There are some in Washington less cruel about the conditions of the Republican Party. Scott Reed, the veteran Republican strategist who runs the political arm of the Chamber of Commerce, looked optimistic about the ability of Republican Senators like Gardner and Teles to end the deal on re-election.

“The presidential race will be tightened and the 2014 Senate category will be sharp, strong and knowledgeable with victory,” said Reid, who echoed other Republicans in giving Collins the best shot of four senators who are weak Republicans in a re-election.

A senior Republican who spoke to CNN was more annoyed about where Trump put the party less than 100 days before the election. “Where can we play the attack?” Said the Republican, “where does the defense play?” All the places he shouldn’t have to worry about. “