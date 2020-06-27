Meat filling plants have become the latest Covid-19 hotspots

Local residents avoid Aldi and Lidl shops because of their proximity to a 2 Sisters poultry processing plant that was forced to close after the outbreak of the Coruna virus. Since then, two hundred factors have proven positive for Covid-19.

The anxiety of those who know the factory workers is common. Some told CNN that nobody stayed at home when they felt sick in the early days of the outbreak, because they would only receive legal sick pay of around 20% of their salary. 2 Sisters denied that their patient wage policy had anything to do with the outbreak.

There have been so many outbreaks in meat packing plants around the world that scientists are now studying whether the environment inside plants can be part of the problem.

“We can all speculate, but I think three things emerge: these people work very closely with each other, it’s cold in there and wet,” said Dr. Thomas Camradt, immunologist and professor at the University Hospital in. Friedrich-Schiller University of Jena, Germany.

Cold and humid environment

A number of scientists have suggested that the cold and humid environment within plants can help spread the virus. “These animal carcasses must be sprayed with water all the time, so you have sprays while they are cold … It is definitely something that deserves a very thorough investigation,” said Kamradt.

Without fresh air and Direct sunlight Scientists have said that the new coronavirus can last for hours or even days. Studies have shown that the virus can live for up to three days on plastic and stainless steel surfaces, which are common materials in food processing plants. In the form of aerosols, they can remain viable and contagious for hours.

Roland Cowe, Professor of Veterinary Epidemiology and Data Science at the University of Edinburgh, noted that experiments have shown that lower temperatures lead to higher rates of influenza transmission and better survival of other coronaviruses such as the Corona virus. “While this has not been proven to Covid 19, similar mechanisms may apply,” he told the Media Science Center.

Basic workers are packed nearby

Most experts say social walk away and wearing a mask are the most effective way to avoid spreading the virus. But maintaining the distance is not always possible in the factory setting.

James Wood, a professor at the University of Cambridge Infectious Diseases, a research center at Cambridge University, said epidemics within food processing plants could be caused by a combination of factors “that could make them fatal.”

“People should stand close to each other and scream to make themselves heard … You have people who work in long shifts close to each other, all of these things increase the risk of infection,” he said.

Screaming, singing and speaking out loud are thought to release more drops loaded with viruses into the air. Crucially, people can spread the virus without their knowledge, without feeling sick.

Weak societies

The outbreak of meat factories affected vulnerable communities, including migrants. Jobs in food processing plants are very difficult and among the lowest wages, making it difficult for employers to find local employees.

“It’s not a very common place to work, so you often end up with immigrants or foreign workers who live in large communities around plants, and therefore you have transportation potential that spreads outside of the plant as well as in the plant itself,” Wood said.

A large proportion of workers in the industry are often born abroad and come from a number of countries. More than two-thirds of the UK’s 75,000 meat processors are migrant workers from elsewhere in Europe, according to the British Meat Processing Association. In the United States, immigrants make up nearly 30% of all workers in meat packing plants. In Germany, about a third.

Paddy McConnott, the regional official for the Unite Workers Union in Wales, said that workers often do not receive satisfactory wages, which is another factor that can lead to an outbreak. “So when you are in a situation like this, when you are on low pay, you have very little surplus income, you are more likely to risk and go to work when the temperature is, rather than take leave and isolation for 14 days.” He added that the industry must ensure that workers receive adequate protection so that they can take leave without financial suffering.