Meet Harshul Patel, a self-made entrepreneur and fashion brand owner, KONGE’S FASHION

Harshul started his career at the age of 21 when he was still in his second year of college. During this time, his family was facing some financial difficulties, which prompted him to start his own business to support his family.

In 2008, he started his business “Freedom Computers” in Daman (USA), India. His company mainly provided computer sales and services. But he wanted to expand and add more services. In 2009, he changed his company name to “VIVID IT SOLUTIONS” and expanded their services.

Since he was new to the game, at first, it was hard for him to get customers. Clients were skeptical of his ability to provide services, and viewed him as a college boy unable to work and, for the most part, dismissed his quotes. Therefore, he began to provide services to small businesses. Provide them with IT solutions and web design services.

Some schools and some industrial clients gave him an opportunity to prove himself, and he didn’t let that opportunity go. Harshul came, and customers appreciated his work. They started referring to him, and it was when VIVID IT SOLUTIONS began to grow. Contestants began to notice VIVID IT solutions, but they made the same mistake, believing that he was a college boy and resisted accepting him as their competitor.

In 2010 he managed most of the hot deals “THUNDERBIRD RESORTS” and the project name was DAMAN HOSPITALITY PRIVATE LIMITED (now known as “THE DELTIN” DAMAN). Provide them with information technology and web solutions.

After getting this deal, people began to notice vital IT solutions, and establish themselves as a strong competitor in the market. It was only intended to provide quality service and products on time. VIVID IT SOLUTIONS were getting big projects. Because of this, he got and got DELL Preferred Partner.

But from here on, the road was not smooth for him; He had to face challenges every day. He had to endure the losses sometimes, but he never surrendered or resigned and continues to work on his dream to become a successful entrepreneur.

Harshul had always dreamed of opening his own clothing company, and he was determined to do so. In 2015, he founded his own clothing company, “KONGE’S FASHION INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED.” He started building a shop in Fabi. However, due to the negative influences of the people around him, he was not able to start Konge’s entire fashion the way he wanted it.

In 2017, he decided to move to Dubai, mainly because of expanding his business there. He established the VIVID IT SOLUTIONS branch in Dubai and this was a period of choice for him, as it became clear that there is no VAT program available in the UAE market. It was the only company with an enabled VAT program, so they didn’t have to market their products and services. The best part was that there was no competition. Once the UAE government implemented VAT, it just entered the market and started selling the program. Since there was no competition for at least one year, they sold the program at an attractive price. For a year, Harshul has enjoyed ownership rights as the sole provider of VAT programs. However, the following year people came up with much cheaper programs, and they had to cut prices.

Aside from IT solutions, he also started Forex trading, which has a huge impact on his life. Initially, he lost nearly $ 30,000 USD, but he didn’t give up and was now more eager to learn and get his money back from FOREX. He has learned from his mistakes, and he is now doing well in Forex trading from last year and he never cuts trade in loss because he learned the concept of hedging.

He expanded his business from information technology to hospitality, a clothing brand and club club in Dubai in just three years. KONGE fashion is expanding further as it opens multiple stores in India as well as in Dubai.

“The journey has not been easy, but you just need to eliminate the negative people of your life to achieve your goals and always stay happy, so everything will continue to do well around you.”

I learned something else,

“Think first of yourself before helping others. People will use you if you don’t think about you.”