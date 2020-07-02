Megan indicated that Megan felt “unprotected” amid “false” media allegations

Photo copyright

The Duchess of Sussex felt “unprotected by the royal establishment” and was “prevented from defending herself” against media reports during pregnancy, according to court documents.

The papers are part of Megan’s legal action against publisher of Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, after the articles reproduced excerpts from a letter she sent to her father in 2018.

The Duchess is suing for breach of privacy and copyright infringement.

The publisher denies her claims.

No date has yet been set for the trial, but details continue to emerge from the legal negotiations between the two parties in the case.

Court documents, seen by the BBC, reveal answers to the Associated Press questions about the Duchess’ case.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now reside in California, after he retracted the position of senior royal family at the end of March.

“Wedding generates one billion pounds of pounds”

Referring to the interviews of five of her friends about Megan for an American magazine in February last year, the documents said: “The plaintiff has become the subject of a large number of false and destructive articles for the British media, specifically by the defendant, causing tremendous emotional distress. Their mental health is damaged.

“Since her friends had never seen her in this case before, they were genuinely interested in her well-being, precisely because she is pregnant, not protected by the institution, and prohibited from defending herself.”

In court papers, Megan’s legal team also argued that the security costs of her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018 – which was paid by the public treasury – would have been outweighed by the tourism revenue she generated which was estimated at more than £ billion.

Tourism revenue from the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was more than one billion pounds, according to court documents





The Duchess is seeking damages, which she said will be donated to an anti-bullying charity, from newspapers linked to charges of misusing private information, violating copyright and violating the data protection law.

After a preliminary hearing in May, the judge crossed out parts of Megan’s suit against the publisher, including allegations that she acted “honestly” by ignoring certain passages of the letter from her father.

He also denied Megan’s allegations that the publisher intentionally “raised” issues between Megan and her father, and that it had an “agenda” to publish intrusive or offensive stories about it.

Associated newspapers completely deny the allegations and say they will vehemently oppose the case.