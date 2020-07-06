Melbourne is a “hot spot” for the Coronavirus

Car lines wait at a car-side coronavirus test site on Sunday, July 5, outside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Wilfredo lee / ap

Coronavirus can float in air droplets and is likely to be transmitted in this way, according to a group of international experts.

The group plans to spread an open letter on Monday to the World Health Organization and other health agencies, asking them to be more forthright about explaining how the virus is circulating in the air.

The message was signed by 239 scientists from all over the world.

It’s no secret, health experts and countries around the world, such as Japan, have warned for months that the virus is transmitted through close contact in crowded places with poor ventilation because of how it travels through drops.

But Donald Milton, one of the authors and a professor at the University of Maryland, it seems that the agencies are afraid to talk about the nature of the virus is airborne.

“It appears that the word airborne transmission is loaded,” Milton told CNN on Sunday. “I think we hope that come the World Health Organization and be more willing to recognize the important roles of the Aerosols, whether they want to call it a shift airborne or not.”

What does airborne transmission mean: The viral load drops out of people’s mouths and noses, and those are different droplet sizes.

Large drops fall to the surface quickly and can be picked up on the fingers and carried to the eye, nose, or mouth. Small droplets can stay in the air longer, and can be inhaled deeper into the lungs.

Milton said: We still do not clearly understand the importance of the size of droplets for coronavirus transmission, but studies show that it is a factor.

The bustling crossbar, where people should shout to hear their voice, is a perfect storm of close contact, poor air circulation, and people generate many virus-carrying particles by talking, laughing and sound.

What we can do about it: Milton said that the best way to protect the flour Aerosol is the use of breathing apparatus N-95 or higher – a rare thing of supply in many places.

But there are other methods as well, including improved ventilation, as well as turning away and using the mask. This is information that the average person can use and act upon.

He said: “I am very concerned about the general public, schools, and ventilation in school buildings and housing on college campuses, in bars and churches, where people sing and where people gather.”