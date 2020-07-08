Melbourne will restore a six-week ban on Al-Tajiya, as Australia faces a possible second wave

Beginning at 11:59 pm, Victoria State Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that residents of Greater Melbourne will not be allowed to leave their homes anymore unless this is to buy groceries, provide care, exercise or work.
The measures, which are expected to remain in effect for six weeks, come at a time when the state of Victoria saw another record rise in cases of daily coronavirus infection, with 191 new infections recorded on Tuesday. The country reported its previous high of 127 new cases on Monday.
“We know we are on the cusp of something very bad if we do not overcome that,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday, describing the increase in the number of cases as unsustainable.
“I think the feeling of complacency has crept into us because we let our frustrations improve on us. I think everyone knows someone who didn’t follow the rules as he should do. I think every one of us knows that and Andrews said,” We had no choice to take very difficult steps. “
Andrews said border restrictions would also apply to the cities of Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, Victoria’s regional district, on Wednesday evening to reduce the spread of the disease across the state.
“We talked about this virus resembling a public health fire,” he said in a statement. “By placing a circle around the greater city of Melbourne, we are setting out to protect Victoria’s regional residents.”
“We are clearly on the threshold of the second wave and we cannot let this virus penetrate our societies.”
Under the new closing procedures, cafes and restaurants that were allowed to reopen weeks ago will return only to take over and surrender. Beauty and personal services will be closed, as well as cultural and recreational places.
Schools will extend their leave for another week, but upper secondary school students and specialized school students will return to school as planned on Monday.
“This is not the place any of us want, but we have to face the reality of our situation. To do anything else will have deadly consequences,” Andrews said.
Of the 191 cases discovered on Tuesday, 13 of the nine public residential properties came under “strict closure”.
Suddenly, about 3,000 people were placed in densely-populated towers under full closure on Saturday night, and they were not allowed to leave their homes for any reason. To date, 69 cases have been detected in these properties, and the authorities are aiming to test every resident.
“The strategy here is to complete the test, then as soon as possible, once this test is completed, to move these nine towers to the same level that the rest of Melbourne will move to at 11.59 pm tomorrow night – accommodation – at home with four reasons to leave,” Andrews said. .