Melbourne will restore a six-week ban on Al-Tajiya, as Australia faces a possible second wave

Beginning at 11:59 pm, Victoria State Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that residents of Greater Melbourne will not be allowed to leave their homes anymore unless this is to buy groceries, provide care, exercise or work.

The measures, which are expected to remain in effect for six weeks, come at a time when the state of Victoria saw another record rise in cases of daily coronavirus infection, with 191 new infections recorded on Tuesday. The country reported its previous high of 127 new cases on Monday.

“We know we are on the cusp of something very bad if we do not overcome that,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday, describing the increase in the number of cases as unsustainable.

“I think the feeling of complacency has crept into us because we let our frustrations improve on us. I think everyone knows someone who didn’t follow the rules as he should do. I think every one of us knows that and Andrews said,” We had no choice to take very difficult steps. “