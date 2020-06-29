Mercedes races black cars for 2020 against racism
sport

By Emet / June 29, 2020
Team drivers Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas will also wear completely black clothes, unlike the usual white.

Six-time world champion Hamilton, the only black driver in the Formula 1 network, has been at the heart of the call for increased diversity in sport.

Speaking about the new paint job, Hamilton said: “When I spoke with (lead team) Tutu (Wolf) about my hopes of what we could achieve as a team, I said it was very important that we stand united.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Tutu and Mercedes for the time I spent listening and speaking and truly understanding my experiences and my passion, and for making this important statement that we are willing to change and improve upon it worked.

“We want to build a legacy that goes beyond sport, and if we can be leaders and we can start building more diversity in our own business, it will send such a strong message and give others the confidence to start a dialogue about how they can implement change.”

On June 20, formation was announced Hamilton Commission On June 20, a research partnership with the Royal Academy of Engineering is dedicated to exploring how to use motorsport to engage more young people from black backgrounds with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics topics and ultimately employ them in racing teams or in other engineering sectors.

Mercedes also announced that the move was a “general pledge to improve diversity” on the team.

The team said that while employees say “the experience within our team is a comprehensive experience”, only 3% of the workforce are considered to belong to an ethnic minority and only 12% of the employees are women.

Lewis Hamilton: & # 39; Sad and disappointing ' Read Ecclestone's comments

Construction company heroes have demonstrated six times their resolve to tackle this disparity with “affirmative action” and say “their commitment to do so is irreversible.”

The move comes just days after the former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone He often said “blacks are more racist than whites” and that nothing has been done about addressing issues of diversity and inclusion in sports because people are “too busy trying to win races or find sponsors or something”.
The Ecclestone statement was panicked all over Formula One Society, including HamiltonHe described Ecclestone’s comments as “ignorant and uneducated.”

Speaking to Instagram, Hamilton said: “If someone has been running sports for decades lacking an understanding of the deep issues (s) that we deal with every day, then how do we expect all the people who work under him to understand, starts from above.

“Now is the time to change. I will not stop pushing for a comprehensive future for our sport with equal opportunities for all.”

