Six-time world champion Hamilton, the only black driver in the Formula 1 network, has been at the heart of the call for increased diversity in sport.
Speaking about the new paint job, Hamilton said: “When I spoke with (lead team) Tutu (Wolf) about my hopes of what we could achieve as a team, I said it was very important that we stand united.
“I would like to say a big thank you to Tutu and Mercedes for the time I spent listening and speaking and truly understanding my experiences and my passion, and for making this important statement that we are willing to change and improve upon it worked.
“We want to build a legacy that goes beyond sport, and if we can be leaders and we can start building more diversity in our own business, it will send such a strong message and give others the confidence to start a dialogue about how they can implement change.”
Mercedes also announced that the move was a “general pledge to improve diversity” on the team.
The team said that while employees say “the experience within our team is a comprehensive experience”, only 3% of the workforce are considered to belong to an ethnic minority and only 12% of the employees are women.
Construction company heroes have demonstrated six times their resolve to tackle this disparity with “affirmative action” and say “their commitment to do so is irreversible.”
Speaking to Instagram, Hamilton said: “If someone has been running sports for decades lacking an understanding of the deep issues (s) that we deal with every day, then how do we expect all the people who work under him to understand, starts from above.
“Now is the time to change. I will not stop pushing for a comprehensive future for our sport with equal opportunities for all.”
