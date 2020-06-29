Mercedes races black cars for 2020 against racism

Team drivers Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas will also wear completely black clothes, unlike the usual white.

Six-time world champion Hamilton, the only black driver in the Formula 1 network, has been at the heart of the call for increased diversity in sport.

Speaking about the new paint job, Hamilton said: “When I spoke with (lead team) Tutu (Wolf) about my hopes of what we could achieve as a team, I said it was very important that we stand united.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Tutu and Mercedes for the time I spent listening and speaking and truly understanding my experiences and my passion, and for making this important statement that we are willing to change and improve upon it worked.