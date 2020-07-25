Mets brings a familiar meaning to unlock success in unnatural times: Sherman

Jacob Degrum has done brilliantly so far and hasn’t won. But since the opening day – even in late July – Mets did.

This was completely familiar.

Many were not. Still getting used to the cardboard cutting fans, noise noise and a dedicated officer in the National League Park. Especially when DH is Yoenis Cespedes. He has not played a major league game for 735 days, since July 20, 2018. He qualified against the Yankees, just as he did on Friday in the seventh game against Braves Chris Martin.

After that, Cespedes said, “I will be back as a player since then.” Imagine what that could mean for the Mets. On Friday, Homer represented the scoring aggregate in Citi Field in a match where teams rallied unharmed in 20 strikes with runners at the base.

The end result was 1-0, which is also a record for Luis Rojas as a senior league manager.

Rojas organized his throw well, and Degrum was limited to five innings and 72 throws at the beginning of the right after he needed to close himself up due to the discomfort in the back. Rojas turned to Seth Lugo for two rounds, to Justin Wilson to set up instead of Dellin Betances or Jeurys Familia and tasked Diaz with closing by flipping Braves’ request. Diaz may have been helped by cardboard fans who do not chatter or convey anxiety.

The Mets team improved their top league mark to 39-20 at the opening of the season, including now 1-0 in a pandemic.

As did the four teams that opened the season on Thursday night, the Mets and Braves players kept a 200-foot black cloth as a precursor to social injustice. But the uniformed personnel did not kneel before or during a national anthem that was performed on videotape by a sequence of key workers.

DeGrom started watching Gankit Yankees debut on Thursday in this MLB’s first game of the season, but was forced to switch to animation when “his family won 2 to 1”. If nothing else, the first two days of the season provide evidence that New York has the best beginners in the world and that the duo can play “any throw you can throw, I can throw better” in this short season.

Greet Cole defended world champion defender in one fell swoop and one round in five rounds. DeGrom champion NL East defender Braves threw a single hit and did not run in five innings, agreeing with his manager that it was better not to exceed this limit without being fully extended yet.

“It was Jake today,” Rojas said. It’s like saying it was Gibson today or was Maddox today. DeGrom now reaches 28 consecutive rounds without goals reaching last season.

DeGrom insisted that he did not make any shift between duels. This was the type of robotic answer now expected from deGrom. Except that it is not Android. Even seeing the tunnel and the face of the game, deGrom realized the absence of standard atmospheres, the mute button in the event. He found himself interacting with hitters more than ever because, well, what else was there to do with him? Where was he there to look?

The competitive reaction was not good for the Braves hitter. DeGrom hit triple numbers with his fastball in the first half. He faced 17 hitters in total, before 10 either 0-2 or 1-2. The only hit against him was a broken kick from Ronald Acuna Jr. on the field 0-2. He never left a runner who skipped first and never gave up running or received support.

This was the 35th time that deGrom was not allowed to run at least five innings, and in 12 of them – over a third – he had not received a decision. It was common to note that he had nothing to show for his work, but of course he did have two Cy Youngs. He has been recognized as a genius in archery and a beloved fellow on the team because, as Rojas said, “Jake will never complain or say anything to men.”

What is there to say? The Mets team only gets to gain weight when deGrom takes off with Noah Sendergard outside the year and Marcus Struman at least in the near future. They won because of one swing.

Amid the unfamiliar environment, the power of deGrom and Cespedes was enough to achieve the success of a familiar opening day for Mets.