Mets Jade Lowry suffers another setback in the injury

A good opinion of Laurie II won’t change your mind about whether you think you’ll see him entering the mixture box anytime soon.

The Mets player was diagnosed with PCL fatigue in his left knee, according to General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen, who described the injury as loose in the joint, causing instability. Lori’s return date is still uncertain.

“The report that we have prepared has not really been inconsistent with what we have already learned,” Van Waggen said before losing 4-2 to Red Sox on Thursday. “PCL indolence is something we have known has been part of the root of its problem for several months … … indolence in that PCL is causing him pain.”

Van Waggenen did not rule out the possibility of surgery for a player who has only taken seven bats without strokes since he signed a two-year contract worth $ 20 million with Mets before last year.

“[It’s] The general manager said it was too early to know. “The two doctors will put their heads together with the player and determine the best course of action as we move forward.”

Before returning to the injured list on July 20, Laurie was playing with a huge leg bow, restricting his movement.

Van Waggenen said: “When he wears a larger brace he relieves pain, and when he plays in a smaller brace the pain increases.” “He was able to feel close to, if not 100 percent, while wearing the biggest brace. The challenge is to have the same strength and stability as he moves to the other arches.”

Even if Lori is able to avoid surgery, the 36-year-old has less than two months to return before the end of the short regular season. In this increasingly unlikely scenario, where Lori rest and rehabilitation successfully restored to adequate health, the player will need to get rid of the two-year going rust without playing any role other than the hitter.

Van Wagenen said: “The challenge will be to get him to the point where he can manage the rules and play the defense with speed and the level of competence that has to happen to be a major player in the league.” “These are the two challenges, but if we get to this point, I don’t think it will take long to get ready due to the offensive ability.”

Lowry’s Bat 2.0 spring training for Van Waggenen gives Laurie bats hope that Wellbone’s money won’t be wasted entirely.

Van Waggenen said: “What we saw in the summer camp, even with the demobilization period, was that it was a big league ready offensively from both the left side of the board and the right side of the board.” He was a pro, and many high-quality bats like any player in the camp. We were very pleased to see that.

“We think the player can help us and we have seen that in the summer camp it can have value for the team, so the goal will be to bring him back and contribute, but the conversations that come from the doctors during the next couple of days will determine what the schedule is based on the course of action.”