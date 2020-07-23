Mets Season Preview feat. David Wright, amateur rose

The 30-man roster is now set, and Mets limps a little further on the opening day on Friday, when they’ll face Braves at Citi Field. To break everything that happens with Mets, we’re bringing you an entirely new episode of “Amazin ‘But True” with me and Nelson Figueroa. This is a really special episode, and it features an interview with Captain David Wright.

Figgie and I open the show and Marcus Stroman hit a calf and what it means to turn Mets and Bullpen. Can the Mets trust Corey Oswalt to be the fifth player? Should Mets care about the injuries to the stadium staff? We are analyzing the list of thirty men, who should have done it and who should not. David Peterson Not being on the list is scratching the head. Then we present our expectations for Mets & World Series this season.

Subscribe to:

Longtime Mets Radio voice Howie Rose joins us. Howie is now a friend of the show after appearing on the podcast in April. Rose enters into what the season will look like when he’s calling road games from Citi Field, and watches a screen. He also expects what the team will do this season and give us his favorite memory of David Wright.

Legend Mets, Captain, No. 5 … David Wright, then joins us. Wright talks about what he is up to now as a father and counselor to Mets’ front desk. He enters his final game with the Mets and how emotional he was for him. Wright discusses learning from Mike Piazza early in his career, his favorite Mets memory, and whether he will manage or train one day. It also discusses the frustration that occurred with rehabilitation and dealing with stenosis of the spine. Wright talks about being the team leader and what goes into it. The captain also talks about what he expects from the Mets team this season and whether he prefers Shea Stadium or Citi Field.

Wright in his favorite memory Mets:

“The Global Series, no doubt. I grew up in the Virginia Beach area in Virginia. I will never forget whether he was in the grandfather’s back with my grandfather or if my father had made a fish net and linked two trees in my backyard and made a letter T with concrete, plastic pipes, and rubber. And I will never forget my father saying, “Game 7 of the global series, the rules have been loaded, two from abroad, David Wright’s steps, laughter, Homer!” So ​​I can think of that again and put that patch of the global series on your shirt, even Today is the biggest thrill for me. The ability to talk about the world championship and tell the people who played it and the passion and the suspension in every stadium. I certainly hope the result is different, but I showed that the National League teams scrutinized proudly. I missed the first part of that season and he clearly returns In order to be able to work through it, to return and end the semi-strong season, play in the post-season and have these guys get us there and reach the world championships; there aren’t many players who get a chance to say they played in the world championship Wim I can say it and say it proudly. “

Wright on potential training or one day management:

“I don’t see it. I enjoy coaching three-and-four-year-old football teams. Maybe that is the extent of my coaching career. I’ve never played much training. I kind of enjoy the role I am in now and I have had the opportunity to be around the game but be away from it and be a husband And father .. Just talking about baseball with you guys, that makes my appetite persistent and wants to participate in baseball more. I get the chance to go to spring training for a week and work with some younger guys and be in some meetings with front desk guys who make decisions, And if someone asks me a question, I am there for them to answer. This brings me back to the game part-time. But, anything more than that is probably not mine. I enjoy being around the game. I love talking about the game and working with young players. I definitely miss the competitive side of it But I don’t think training works for me. “

You can follow all episodes of “Amazin” But True, one of the podcast episodes in The New York Mets, by subscribing to the podcast at Apple Podcast, Spotify Or wherever you find your audio files. Follow Jake on TwitterJakeBrownRadio and NelsonFiggieNY. The next episode of the show goes down on Monday.