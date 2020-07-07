Mexican President Lopez Obrador is making commercial trips to Trump. Here’s how it works

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will fly to the United States on Tuesday for meetings with US President Donald Trump. This means that the head of the tenth most populous country in the world hopes to not postpone his trip, introduce any load in the upper and pray for a constant temperature in the cabin, all while dreaming of more leg space. You know, like all of us.

The president, who says that private presidential planes are the decorations of the “neoliberal elite”, will have to stop. “There are no direct flights from Mexico City to Washington, but we can make a call and get to Washington one day before the meeting,” Lopez Obrador said last week during his daily press conference.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not confirm the exact path of the president, citing security concerns. But we have many questions more than just the journey he takes.

We have some insight into how the president can fly commercially, because this is not the first time he has done so. He has done this many times on domestic flights in Mexico.

Videos and news reports show that he started his journeys at obsolete Mexico City Airport, where he was shocked by travelers looking for portraits shocked to see a walking president.

Then he goes through security and makes his way to his door. CNN cannot confirm whether he tends to buy unnecessary magnets from tourist stores or buy expensive coffee.

When he got on his plane in the past, he was sitting on the bus and talking to other passengers all the time. The scene became a kind of signature of a politician long ago.

This week’s trip will be a little different, although the trip will be Lopez Obrador’s first international visit since he took office in December 2018. It is unclear how that could change exactly what has become, at least locally, a standard operating procedure.

In the United States, he will have to go through customs and immigration, although his diplomatic passport must allow him at least to reach a faster route. This will make an unusual day in the office for any American employee assigned to the Customs and Border Protection mission with this passport stamp.

Is it safe?

If you share the idea that bosses are targets, the answer is no – traveling through multiple public airports and getting on planes with strangers increases Lopez Obrador’s potential exposure to threats. But it may differ.

The president has avoided armed guards since taking office, and has dissolved previous presidential security details. Instead he travels with a few assistants and accompaniments who routinely allow the public direct access to the president.

His office does not release the exact details of his flights and often appears at the airport without notice.

But on this trip to the White House, the president has already said publicly that he will fly on Tuesday.

Simple online search shows that there aren’t many flights to choose from, especially during a pandemic that impedes demand. Mexican officials can of course book a series of one-way flights, which makes the ability to map potential trips more difficult.

But anyone who wants to see the president in person can reasonably guess about the flight he might leave from Mexico City.

There is also the risk of collateral damage that any attack on the President could pose to the audience he is traveling with: Earlier this year, one of the passengers who discovered Lopez Obrador on his way to the Mexican city of Villahermosa asked to leave the plane. in a The video has been widely shared On the Internet, he heard the man say that it was not safe for his family to be on the plane.

There is also the fact that the president chooses to fly in a pandemic. The risk of flying can be reduced by practicing health best practices, such as wearing a mask. But Lopez Obrador never wore a public mask, and it is unclear whether he will do so on this trip.

Whether it is a mask or not, commercial aviation is definitely more dangerous than staying at home or private flying. And Lopez Obrador owns his own plane. He just chooses not to use it.

Wait, he’s got his own plane !? Why not use this only?

Officially, the Mexican government purchased the Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 for presidential use again in 2012. The price of the aircraft was $ 218.7 million.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist known for his populist attitudes and a strong base among low-income societies, has long criticized the plane as a notorious example of overtaking the government and vowed never to use it.

The plane was For sale For more than a year (asking price: $ 130 million), Lopez Obrador has struggled to find a buyer. The government maintains it at an airport in Los Angeles, California, and still pays for its maintenance and warehousing costs.

Lopez Obrador said earlier this year that he would sell tickets and eliminate the plane to the winner. But what will the lucky winner do in the clouds with a wide-body jet plane? He later changed his suggestion, saying he would still sell tickets to cover the cost of the plane, but instead of gifting the plane itself to the winner, he would instead give 20 million Mexican pesos a cash prize for 100 winners, roughly $ 900,000 equivalent.

Meanwhile, attempts to sell or lease the plane will continue.

Critics say Lopez Obrador’s unwillingness to use that plane, or another Mexican Air Force plane, is a cheap political ploy designed to attract many Mexican voters who will never be able to buy a plane ticket.

Supporters endorsed his position, saying that boarding a plane with spacious leather chairs, a double bed, and a spacious bathroom with a shower would be unacceptable, with many Mexicans in poverty.

No matter where it is located, commercial aviation is definitely the cheapest option. Kayak.com’s weekend search for a one-way return trip in Mexico City – Washington, DC, ticket, departure Tuesday and return on Thursday, was just over $ 1,100 USD per person.