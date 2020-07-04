Mexico adds anti-COVID checkpoints at the U.S. border on July 4

Mexico added new health checkpoints along its border with the United States at the end of this week, as cases of coronavirus infection escalated on both sides of the dividing line.

Officials feared the crossings over the weekend on July 4 The proliferation of COVID-19 can be intensified Despite a three-month ban on unnecessary travel, which has been increasingly ignored.

“No matter which side you live in from the border, this is not the time to cross shopping, dining or visiting the family on the other side,” US Ambassador Christopher Landau tweeted Thursday.

“If American citizens continue to make unofficial trips across the border, the restrictions will increase, not decrease,” Landau added.

Governor Claudia Pavlovic said that health checks in the Mexican state of Sonora, which shares borders with the state of Arizona, will include beaches and towns that are popular with both Mexican and American visitors and shoppers.

The states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas – all located on the border with Texas – have recorded thousands of confirmed coronavirus cases, and Baja, California, south of San Diego.

On Tuesday, a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a sprawling refugee camp in Matamoros, Mexico, raised concerns that asylum seekers looking for hearings in the United States could become infected while waiting.