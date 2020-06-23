Mexico earthquake: a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Oaxaca

The earthquake occurred at 10:29 am local time (11:29 am ET), and its epicenter was 6.8 km southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan in Oaxaca State, near El Cuyol.

At least five people were killed, according to the National Civil Protection Service coordinator in Mexico.

Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat said that among the dead was a 22-year-old woman and a man.

The Oaxaca health services also reported earthquake damage to public hospitals in Pocutla, Puerto Escondido, Pinotiba Nacional and a few community hospitals in other regions. According to Murat, two of the hospitals that were damaged deal with coronavirus patients.

We are checking [damages] He said in a radio interview with Formula Radio because this hospital also takes care of cases of Covid on the Oaxacan coast. “The severity of the damage has not been determined.” The National Civil Protection Service reported the first death after the collapse of Haikal after the earthquake in the east of the popular tourist destination Huatulco. The authorities also reported blackouts throughout the state capital and damage to the outside of a hospital in Oaxaca. The earthquake can be felt even in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. In the capital, Mexico City, about 190 miles north of the epicenter, I felt tremors and sirens sounded. A 0.68 m (2.2 ft) tsunami was observed in Acapulco and 0.71 m (2.3 ft) in Salina Crew. A previous tsunami warning was modified, according to the U.S. tsunami warning system, anticipating potential waves of up to a meter (3.3 feet). According to the Chinese News Agency, the damage in Oaxaca state is light to moderate American Geological Survey (USGS) ShakeMap. Estimates by the US Geological Survey indicate that local losses and damages are possible, but there are likely to be less than 100 deaths and less than $ 100 million in damages. However, the model only includes earthquake shaking, and not any traces of potential tsunamis on the coast. The US Geological Survey said that recent earthquakes in the region caused secondary hazards such as the tsunami and landslides. Previous estimates put the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.7, but it has been adjusted to 7.4 (additional revisions are possible). Mexico is one of the most seismically active regions in the world and has a long history of devastating earthquakes. The country is located on top of three large tectonic plates and its movement causes regular earthquakes and episodes of volcanic eruptions. In 2017, Two strong earthquakes In two weeks, the country was hit, buildings were knocked out, highways were blocked and hundreds of people were killed. One was 7.1 and the other was 8.1. Mexico City is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes because its very wet ground is enlarged by vibration and prone to liquefaction, as dirt turns into a dense liquid when it is moved enough. This breaking story has been updated with additional reports.

Fidel Gutierrez of CNNE in Mexico City and Clara Lopez in Atlanta contributed to the reporting. Matt Rivers and Natalie Gallon from CNN are reported from Mexico City, Tatiana Arias and Brandon Miller from Atlanta. Emma Reynolds wrote from London.