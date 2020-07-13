Mexico surpasses death toll in Italy from Covid 19, where President Lopez Obrador says the virus is “losing its intensity”

Bolivian Economy Minister Oscar Ortiz is the country’s newest cabinet member whose test was positive for the coronavirus, a list that includes interim president Janine Anez.

The Ministry of Economy issued a statement on Sunday announcing that Ortiz’s test was positive for the virus, adding that he was in good health.

The ministry tweeted via a video message from Ortiz, who confirmed that he was positive after feeling ill at noon on Saturday.

“I started feeling tired, frustrated, and muscular,” he said, adding that later that night he had been tested and the results had returned in a positive way.

Ortiz said that the Minister of Production Development Apple Martinez will take over during his absence.

The Bolivian President, Janine Anez, whose tests proved positive for the virus on July 9, hoped Ortiz would recover quickly and said it was “necessary to revitalize the economy in the country.”

At least four other senior officials of the Bolivian government have proven positive in recent days, including Minister of Health Maria Eddie Roca, Minister of Presidency Yerco Nunez Negret, Minister of Mines George Fernando Uribiza and Commander of the Armed Forces, General Sergio Oriana.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Bolivia has at least 47,200 confirmed coronaviruses and 1,754 deaths.