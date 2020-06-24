Michael Flynn case: Appeals court orders to dismiss

The Flynn case has become a litmus test for President Donald Trump and his supporters in their criticism of the FBI investigation in Russia and the special trial of Robert Muller criminal for many of his Trump campaign colleagues.
The three-judge panel of the Metropolitan Court of Appeals decided on Wednesday that the trial judge, Sullivan, did not have sufficient reason to question the prosecution’s decisions in this case. They also said that Sullivan said the presence of a third-party lawyer weighing on the Flynn case, former judge John Gleeson, was no longer necessary.
Capital District Court Judge Nyumi Rao, appointed by Trump, wrote in the majority opinion that Sullivan “failed to justify the district court’s unprecedented interventions on individual freedom and the executive authority of the executive branch.”
Court of Appeals Judge Robert Wilkins disagreed with Rao’s decision and Judge Karen Henderson to shorten Flynn’s case in the lower court immediately. The case could continue in future appeals, given how closely related it is to the judiciary, which is an important topic in a case that other appeals court judges may be interested in.
This story is broken and will be updated.
Veronica Stracwalorsi of CNN contributed to this report.
