Michael Flynn case: Appeals court orders to dismiss

Although Flynn admitted twice guilt for lying to the FBI over his talks with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition, the Justice Department moved last month to dismiss the case against him. Sullivan did not move immediately, but asked for a review of the decision.

The Flynn case has become a litmus test for President Donald Trump and his supporters in their criticism of the FBI investigation in Russia and the special trial of Robert Muller criminal for many of his Trump campaign colleagues.

In late April, Trump took advantage of Flynn’s legal team and his conservative allies to disclose a handwritten note from a senior FBI official explaining how clients could refer Flynn for prosecution for unlawful negotiations with a foreign government, “make him lie” or “throw him out.” Trump used the document to argue that Flynn should be “acquitted” and that the charges should be dropped. He also suggested that he thinks of a full amnesty for Flynn.

The three-judge panel of the Metropolitan Court of Appeals decided on Wednesday that the trial judge, Sullivan, did not have sufficient reason to question the prosecution’s decisions in this case. They also said that Sullivan said the presence of a third-party lawyer weighing on the Flynn case, former judge John Gleeson, was no longer necessary. Capital District Court Judge Nyumi Rao, appointed by Trump, wrote in the majority opinion that Sullivan “failed to justify the district court’s unprecedented interventions on individual freedom and the executive authority of the executive branch.” Related: The Michael Flynn affair is the latest test of the separation of powers during Trump’s years Court of Appeals Judge Robert Wilkins disagreed with Rao’s decision and Judge Karen Henderson to shorten Flynn’s case in the lower court immediately. The case could continue in future appeals, given how closely related it is to the judiciary, which is an important topic in a case that other appeals court judges may be interested in. This story is broken and will be updated.

Veronica Stracwalorsi of CNN contributed to this report.