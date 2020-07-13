Michigan Coronation: Celebrators celebrated this July 4 weekend in Lake Michigan. Now some have Covid-19

The Northwest Michigan Department of Health said that other state health officials have reported that many people have shown positive results “after attending the celebrations in the sands of Lake Torch during the July 4th holiday.”

Those who were not validated were able to identify every person who contacted them, “So we want to make the public aware that those who have attended may be at risk of exposure, and additional cases can be seen in the coming days,” said the Ministry of Health.

“If you were at the Torch Lake Sandbar party during the weekend of July 4th, you should monitor the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and seek to test whether symptoms should develop or if you are at high risk of exposure due to your proximity to others or Do not wear a flip cover. “

The disease can be mild to severe, and some infections don’t show any symptoms when they affect others.