Video shows packed Michigan lake party despite warnings
Top News

Michigan Coronation: Celebrators celebrated this July 4 weekend in Lake Michigan. Now some have Covid-19

By Arzu / July 13, 2020

The Northwest Michigan Department of Health said that other state health officials have reported that many people have shown positive results “after attending the celebrations in the sands of Lake Torch during the July 4th holiday.”

Those who were not validated were able to identify every person who contacted them, “So we want to make the public aware that those who have attended may be at risk of exposure, and additional cases can be seen in the coming days,” said the Ministry of Health.

Health officials said that many people who were affirmed positively could not identify all the people who had contacted them.

“If you were at the Torch Lake Sandbar party during the weekend of July 4th, you should monitor the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and seek to test whether symptoms should develop or if you are at high risk of exposure due to your proximity to others or Do not wear a flip cover. “

The disease can be mild to severe, and some infections don’t show any symptoms when they affect others.
Dozens of lawmakers in Mississippi are infected with the coronavirus after weeks of refusing to wear masks

People with symptoms usually get sick two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, and symptoms can include shortness of breath, fever, cough, loss of taste, smell, and diarrhea.

Why temperature checks are not so helpful in detecting Covid-19

“Anyone who monitors himself as a result of a possible exposure to COVID-19 should move away from others as possible and limit travel,” the Ministry of Health said.

“If you are self-monitoring and developing symptoms, you should first contact your primary care physician for testing. If you do not have a primary care physician, please contact the Northwest Michigan Health Department at 1-800-432-4121.”

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *