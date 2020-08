Microsoft says it is still talking to Trump about buying TikTok from its Chinese owner

Microsoft MSFT in a Blog post Sunday,The company’s CEO, Satya Nadella, said he had spoken to Trump about buying the app, owned by the emerging Chinese company, ByteDance. US policymakers have for weeks expressed concerns about implementation as tensions rise between the United States and China, with many stressing that it could pose a threat to national security.

“[Microsoft] The company said it is committed to obtaining TikTok subject to a full security review and providing appropriate economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury, “adding that it will” move quickly “to speak with ByteDance” within weeks. “.

“During this process, Microsoft looks forward to continuing dialogue with the United States government, including with the president,” the company added.

The Washington-based company blog post indicates that TikTok could avoid the ban Trump threatened on Friday night, when he said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to prevent the app from operating in the United States. Microsoft’s statements also come after the Wall Street Journal mentioned Company talks with ByteDance have been suspended after Trump’s comments.