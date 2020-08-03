Microsoft says it is still talking to Trump about buying TikTok from its Chinese owner

“[Microsoft] The company said it is committed to obtaining TikTok subject to a full security review and providing appropriate economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury, “adding that it will” move quickly “to speak with ByteDance” within weeks. “.

“During this process, Microsoft looks forward to continuing dialogue with the United States government, including with the president,” the company added.

The deal will create a new structure where Microsoft owns and operates TikTok services in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. As part of the agreement, Microsoft has said it will ensure that all private data of US TikTok users is transferred to the United States and remains there.

TikTok had previously stressed that its US user data is already stored on US-based servers and backed up in Singapore, and therefore is not subject to Chinese law as some US officials fear.

“This new architecture will build on the experience that TikTok users currently love, while adding global security, privacy and digital protection,” Microsoft said. “A service operating model will be built to ensure transparency for users as well as appropriate security supervision by governments in these countries.”

The company added that it would “end anyway” talking to ByteDance by September 15th.

TikTok could not be reached immediately for comment on Sunday night, but a TikTok spokesman said in a statement to CNN Business Saturday that he was “confident in the long-term success of the application.” The spokesman said the company has hired nearly 1,000 people on its American team this year, and plans to hire 10,000 other employees across the United States. It also recently announced a “Creator Fund” to attract top talent for creating app content.