Mike Henry will no longer be Cleveland’s voice in Family Guy

Henry, who also voiced the character on the currently canceled The Cleveland Show, announced Friday evening on Twitter, and wrote that it was an honor to have played the character for 20 years.
“I love this character, but people of color should play colorful characters,” he said. “Therefore, I will step down.”
But Family Guy also has other non-white personalities voiced by white actors, including Tricia Takanawa, voiced by Alex Burstein, who also expresses patriarch Louis Griffin.
Henry is one of many white actors who resigned
Bill and the creative team behind the show admit that “casting a Molly character is an opportunity to get a proper acting – to cast a black or mixed ethnic actress and give Molly a voice that resonates with all the personality differential and experiences as we drew it,” they wrote in a statement.
“I now understand that people of color must always express the colors,” she wrote. “We have missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community accurately and respectfully, and that’s why I feel really sorry.” “I salute all those who have moved away from their vocal roles in recent days. I learned a lot from them.”
