Mike Henry will no longer be Cleveland’s voice in Family Guy

Henry, who also voiced the character on the currently canceled The Cleveland Show, announced Friday evening on Twitter, and wrote that it was an honor to have played the character for 20 years.

“I love this character, but people of color should play colorful characters,” he said. “Therefore, I will step down.”

The announcement comes shortly after The Simpsons, which is a FOX show like “Family Guy,” that will do it. White actors no longer express non-white characters . The decision came months after Hank Azaria announced that he would no longer express the famous “Simpsons” character “Abu”, who was criticized as a racist, stereotyped and degrading image of the people of South Asia.

But Family Guy also has other non-white personalities voiced by white actors, including Tricia Takanawa, voiced by Alex Burstein, who also expresses patriarch Louis Griffin.