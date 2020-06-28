Mike Henry will no longer be Cleveland's voice in Family Guy
By Muhammad / June 29, 2020

Henry, who also voiced the character on the currently canceled The Cleveland Show, announced Friday evening on Twitter, and wrote that it was an honor to have played the character for 20 years.

“I love this character, but people of color should play colorful characters,” he said. “Therefore, I will step down.”

The announcement comes shortly after The Simpsons, which is a FOX show like “Family Guy,” that will do it. White actors no longer express non-white characters. The decision came months after Hank Azaria announced that he would no longer express the famous “Simpsons” character “Abu”, who was criticized as a racist, stereotyped and degrading image of the people of South Asia.

But Family Guy also has other non-white personalities voiced by white actors, including Tricia Takanawa, voiced by Alex Burstein, who also expresses patriarch Louis Griffin.

Henry is one of many white actors who resigned

All this is part of modern pop culture Ethnic reckoning, Because creators and actors are increasingly demanding accountability From Hollywood and the entertainment industry.
This week also saw the famous comedian Jenny Slate Step down from her role in The Big Mouth Like Messi Foreman-Greenwald, a young girl of mixed race. In an explanation posted on Instagram, Slate wrote, “Black people should play black characters in animated presentation.”
“At the beginning of the show, I concluded with myself that I am allowed to play” Messi “because her mother is Jewish and white – as I am. But” Messi “is also black, and black characters in a moving program that blacks should play,” She said.
Quoted by “Her Excellence Franchise”, Christine Bell Also announced She leaves her role as a mixed race character on the animated series Apple TV + “Central Park”.

Bill and the creative team behind the show admit that “casting a Molly character is an opportunity to get a proper acting – to cast a black or mixed ethnic actress and give Molly a voice that resonates with all the personality differential and experiences as we drew it,” they wrote in a statement.

Alison Brie, who voiced Vietnamese character Diane Nguyen in BoJack Horseman on Netflix as well He spoke on FridayShe says she wishes she didn’t express the character.

“I now understand that people of color must always express the colors,” she wrote. “We have missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community accurately and respectfully, and that’s why I feel really sorry.” “I salute all those who have moved away from their vocal roles in recent days. I learned a lot from them.”

