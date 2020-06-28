Mike Pence, Pelosi clash over implementation of facial mask authorization

Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the Trump administration is leaving it up to countries to decide whether face masks should be mandatory to protect against coronavirus – while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that nationwide mandate to cover the face is “too late”.

Asked about the rise in coronavirus infections throughout the south – and after Texas Governor Greg Abbott appealed to residents to wear masks amid an increase in the number of cases there – Pence said that each state was “in a unique situation.”

“One of the elements of America’s genius is the principle of federalism, local control and local control. We have made it clear that we want to delay rulers. Pence told CBS News,” We want to postpone to local officials. ” Face the nation On sunday.

But host John Dickerson said the coronavirus, which killed more than 127,000 Americans, “does not know federalism,” and asked why there was no coordinated national response.

“If we had taken this approach, we would not have achieved the success that we achieved in the Greater New York City area. We have not achieved success before in Michigan or New Orleans, because from the start we worked closely in partnership with governors to make sure they got what they needed when they needed it. , And designers for the unique conditions in their states. ” Pence said.

Meanwhile, Pelosi, in an interview with ABC News ” “this week,” He pointed out that the United States has 4 percent of the world’s population, but it represents 25 percent of cases worldwide.

This is life and death. … we don’t have a vaccine, and we don’t have a cure. “God willing, science will be enabled, we will soon,” she said, adding that there are tools to combat proliferation.

Asked if wearing a mask should be delegated across the country, California Democrat said, “Oh, I’m definitely too late for that.”

“I understand that the Centers for Disease Control recommended the use of masks but not to claim because they do not want to offend the president,” Pelosi said.

The president must be an example. You know, real men wear masks. Be an example of the state and wear the mask. It is not about protecting yourself. It is about protecting others and their families. “

In Florida there are over 141,000 COVID-19 cases and records have been set over the past few days – including 9585 on Saturday and 8,530 on Sunday.

Texas set a daily record high of 5,996 cases on Thursday, with 5,707 on Friday 5747 announcements on Saturday.