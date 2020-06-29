Milton Glaser: Note the designer for Bob Dylan’s poster, the New York logo dies at 91

written by Ganesh City, CNN

Milton Glaser, co-founder of New York Magazine and famous graphic designer behind the “I ♥ NY” logo, died, according to the magazine.

His 91st birthday, Glaser died on FridayHis 91st birthday, The obituary of the magazine Says. His wife, Shirley Glaser, told The New York Times that the cause of death was a stroke and that he also suffers from kidney failure. She was not immediately available for comment on CNN.

“On behalf of the New York family, my thoughts are with Milton today, especially his wife, Shirley. We have lost a great designer and a great New Yorker,” New York State Governor Andrew Como said in a statement to CNN.

A street vendor carrying an “I ♥ NY” shirt in 2009. credit: George Rose / Getty Images

Glaser was born in 1929 and got his start in design at the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Arts in New York City. He then went on to launch Push Pin Studios in 1954 with several of his former classmates, who “had a strong influence on the trend of global graphic design,” according to the Glaser website.

By 1968, Glaser founded the New York Magazine with Clay Felker, and served as President and Design Director until 1977.

Glaser may be well known for designing the popular “I ♥ NY” logo found everywhere. It was created in 1977 to promote tourism in New York State amid the wave of city crime, notorious blackouts, and widespread economic hardships.

His conceptual drawing, which was hurriedly written in red on paper, is part of the permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Before that, Glaser gained widespread acclaim for a drug anesthetic poster from the 1960s for album “The Greatest Hits” by Bob Dylan.

Glaser’s reputation grew with this poster for Bob Dylan’s album in the 1960s. credit: Michael Ouchs Archive / Getty Images

In addition to his most famous designs, Glaser is included in permanent collections at the MoMA, the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, the National Archives and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC, among others.

Glaser was the only graphic artist to perform solo performances at both the Georges Pompidou Center in Paris and the Museum of Modern Art in New York, according to the National Endowment for the Arts.

He received the National Art Medal in 2009.

Glaser designed Brooklyn Brewery stickers

credit: Mike Lowry / Getty Images North America / Getty Images

The editors of the magazine wrote in a statement: “Milton Glaser’s work is everywhere: in the slogans at the supermarket, on the posters you see from the pavement, and in the identity of New York itself.” “Not to mention your screens and in your mailbox, in the cover slogan he drew in the first issue of the New York Magazine: It’s so sturdy that we’re still using it after 52 years. Much of our DNA is encoding Milton’s ideas, visual intelligence and New York sensitivity. We are sad to hear that he is gone – but what is the big life he lived in? “