Minnesota Republican Republican official resigns after posting a photo comparing the mask wearing Nazi Germany

Minnesota Republican Party chief Jennifer Carnahan confirmed the official’s resignation in a statement on Tuesday. Earlier, she reiterated a lower-ranking official confirmed that the Facebook page of the Republican Party of Wabasha County had been hacked – a confirmation that she retracted on Tuesday evening.
“The Republican Party of Minnesota learned that the Facebook page of Wabasha County was not hacked last night, as the head of Wabasha County believes,” Carnahan said in a statement on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, the abusive photo was published by the board member who immediately resigned at the request of the party.”
She added that the State party and the district council “apologize for this disappointing position,” which she also described as “adultery.”
Jack Tom Chuck, director of communications in the state party, told CNN that the position was now over, and Carnahan asked the local chief to ask the person in charge of the position to resign. The person who posted the photo has not been publicly announced.
A black and white portrait of a Nazi officer and a man wearing a six-pointed Star – was required of those belonging to Judaism to wear an identity in occupied Europe by the Nazis during World War II. The picture was hung, “Put the star on and stop complaining, it’s not that difficult” at the top of the image, and “Put on the mask only and stop complaining” below.
Carnahan responded to the group on Monday, confirming the image and stating that the county council believed it had been published through the hack.
She added: “Our party does not support / condone harmful posts, divisions, or language of this kind.”
On Saturday, Minnesota began requiring its citizens to wear masks in all domestic work in line with the order of Democratic Governor Tim Waltz.
