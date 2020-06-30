Miralem Pjanic: Barcelona slaps a $ 448 million purchase line for the new star

The midfielder will go to the Catalan club from Juventus At the end of the current season, the move cost more than 67 million dollars (60 million euros).

The 30-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Spanish champions after a successful period in the Italian League.

Juventus helped win three league titles during his four years at the club and it seems that he will add another season this season with four clear points for the team at the top of the table.

His move to Spain comes after A troubled season for Barcelona – He is only two points behind his fierce opponent Real Madrid in the league, with six formations remaining.