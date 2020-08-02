Missing Marines, “Dead Sailor” off the coast of California

On Sunday, the authorities announced that the search for eight missing US military personnel off the coast of California had been canceled after a forty-hour operation, and it was assumed that all of the dead were now.

Seven Marines and a Marine were lost on Thursday when an amphibious assault vehicle sank hundreds of meters of water during training.

Colonel Christopher Bronze, the officer in charge of the 15th Naval Exploration Unit, “decided with a heavy heart to conclude the search and rescue efforts.” He said on Twitter. “The steadfast dedication of the Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guard to the ongoing rescue effort has been enormous.”

“It is assumed that all eight missing service members have died,” the unit said. Another post on Sunday. “Efforts will now shift to search and recovery.”

The missing soldiers were among 16 on board the amphibious ship when it started taking water during exercise. Three of the rescued service members were recovered from the plane and taken to district hospitals, where one of them died. The other two were listed in critical condition.

The cause of the accident was not known. The names of the missing navy and sailors were not disclosed.

The US Coast Guard and Marine Corps searched 1,000 nautical miles from the ocean in their search for the missing soldiers, USA Today said.

The authorities said the 26-ton military vehicle was hundreds of feet below the surface, complicating attempts to recover it. The ship was returning to the base when the accident occurred.