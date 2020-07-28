MLB at the edge of the abyss amid the chaotic Marlins mess: “I’m afraid”

The national team coach Dave Martinez’s fear, classifying his anxiety at 12 Dodgers David David Price, one of 14 players who chose not to participate in this lump season, does not believe sports put the health of players first.

This was the biggest response to the news that 13 Marlins team members – 11 players and two coaches – were positive for the new Coronavirus in the first weekend of the 60-game season, delaying two games on Monday evening. After their series against Phillies, Marlins stayed in Philadelphia to take additional tests and was canceled and opened their home Monday night against Orioles. So was the Yankees-Velez match, because Marlins just spent the previous three days at the visiting club at Citizens Bank Park.

The Joel Sherman newspaper reported that the 30 baseball owners made a group call on Monday, but there was no discussion about canceling the season.

“Now we can really see if MLB will put players’ health first, ”Price told Twitter on Monday. “Remember when Manfred said that the health of the players was Paramount?! Part of the reason I’m at home now is that the players’ health was not put first. I can see that that hasn’t changed.”

In an MLB interview, Manfred was asked about Price’s comments. He replied, “I do not agree with David’s comments. I think for MLBPA and for us, the health problem was the one to be solved. It was the most important one for us. In terms of activities that have occurred in the past few days, we have followed the protocols to the starting point. We have passed Those protocols in the sense that we have canceled the games, two for Marlin so far, we are open to having to cancel additional games if we feel it is necessary to keep our players safe. “

Martinez expressed his concern, not only to him and his family, but to all participants in the game. He dealt with heart problems last September and he is concerned about what would happen if the outbreak inside Marlins was a sign of what would come as you hit baseball. He is also concerned about traveling to Miami, a hot spot for COVID-19, next weekend to meet Marlins, and hopes the MLB will make the right decision.

“I will be honest with you, I am afraid. He said I am in touch with Zum on Monday with the journalists.” I go from here [Nationals Park], Home, here again, every day. That’s all I did. I wash my hands – I probably went from 47 times a day to 99 times a day. Wear the mask wherever you go. But there is always this worry. You don’t know – now you don’t know, because of my heart condition, what happens to me if I get it. So, I have to be more careful. “

Other managers voiced similar concerns, as Kevin Rays Kevin said he had to do a better job to make sure his players were socially detached during matches, even if he won the first leg. Trained Archangel Instructor and former Mets director Mickey Callaway admitted that Marlins’ condition only adds to the nerves of every person afraid of contracting the virus. There were players, like Judy Mercer of the Tigers and Cameron Maibin, who said they expected something like this to happen, and they thought it came to everyone who followed the MLB’s protocol to avoid another Marlins situation.

However, everyone can agree that Marlins virus numbers are a reminder of what could happen to any team.

“My anxiety level has gone from 8 to 12,” said Martinez. “I mean, this thing could really do it – it hits the house now that I’ve seen half of the team get hit and go from one city to another.”