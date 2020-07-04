MLB cancels all-star game 2020

This was announced by the American Baseball League on Friday, and it was written that – with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – the annual match between the American League and the National League would not be possible this year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were supposed to host the game this year, but will now host in 2022 instead.

Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Son in a statement. “The 2022 All-Star celebration is an unforgettable event with events across the city and on the picturesque Dodger Stadium.”

This is not the first time that the All-Star game, also known as Midsummer Classic, has been canceled. In 1945, the game was canceled amid severe travel restrictions during the war.