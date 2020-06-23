MLB will determine the number of matches to play in 2020 as teams vote unanimously to proceed with the season

Commissioner Rob Manfred will decide how many games to play. to me Ken Rosenthal of the athlete Citing an unnamed source, the owners plan to have 60 games. CNN has contacted MLB for comment.

The latest development comes after weeks of negotiations between the MLB and the union As the two sides were unable to agree on conditions for the 2020 season.

The league wanted to know on Monday whether players were ready to report a spring training camp by July 1 and whether the association would agree to health and safety protocols.

“In order to set a timetable for a certain number of matches, we ask the Football Association to provide us by 5 pm (ET) tomorrow with two pieces of information,” the association said in a statement on Monday. “The first is whether players will be able to report to the camp within seven days (by July 1). The second is whether the Players Association will agree to the operating manual that contains the health and safety protocols needed to give us the best opportunity to conduct and complete our regular season and Postison.” .

Earlier on Monday, MLBPA rejected MLB’s bid for the 60th season. “Although we had hoped for a review agreement to work with the league, the players are still fully committed to moving forward under our current agreement and returning to the stadium for the fans, for the match and for some other,” MLBPA said. The league’s last bid for the league was the season of 70 games, with full salaries. According to the March agreement, if a partial season is played, players will receive a proportional salary. The March deal also said that both MLB and MLBPA will do their best to schedule as many matches as possible for the 2020 season. The Cincinnati Reds Jar pitcher Trevor Power took over Twitter to me Expresses his displeasure In the constant stalemate in inter-entity negotiations. “I think there is a deal made here that benefits everyone involved and I am frankly not sure what the delay is,” Bauer said, adding that fans, the vast majority of players and owners want baseball. “The absolute death of this industry to continue working as it was. Both sides. We are driving the bus directly from the abyss.” Bauer went on to say that these stalled negotiations “inflict irreversible damage on our industry now because of the 16-month rules.”

CNN’s Kevin Dotson contributed to this report.