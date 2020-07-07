“MLS is Back Tournament” continues despite coronary virus concerns

Carlos Vela, the Mexican star who signed for Los Angeles FC in 2018, decided not to play in the championship as his wife is pregnant. Villa is the biggest name to date.

“I don’t want to be more than with my colleagues in Orlando,” Villa said in a statement released by his club. “I always want to give everything I own to my clubs, fans, supporters and the city of Los Angeles.

“However, it is in the interests of my family’s health to stay at home and be with my wife during the dangerous pregnancy. I will miss being with my colleagues and coaches, but I will cheer and support LAFC from a distance.”

MLS is paused

In a normal world, Dallas would have spent almost half the season during this stage, as players looked forward to an all-star vacation in late July. But of course, we’ve come a long way since February when MLS started its 25th season.

Before we can log in now, It must be remembered how the season started.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry He took charge of Montreal Impact and won his first match as a manager. The star of the Mexican national team Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez He made his debut in the Los Angeles Galaxy, but settled for a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo.

Meanwhile, freshmen Nashville SC started in a lot of fuss but they could only look when local rival Atlanta United spoiled the team with a 2-1 victory. In Los Angeles on the first day of March, David Beckham watched his Inter Inter team in his first NBA debut, with a somewhat crushing loss to Los Angeles FC.

A week later, LAFC and Philadelphia Union retreated in a classic instant match as the two teams got a point 3-3 draw. Then … silence. The epidemic Close sports leagues Across the United States and MLS season twenty-five stops as fast as it started.

How it works

MLS is only the second major Sports League In the United States and Canada to resume playing, after the NWSL and Utah Challenge Cup continuing.

With the exception of FC Dallas, the other 25 teams will meet in a cup-style competition, with the group stage and knockout matches.

The results of the group stage will be counted in the standings for the regular season that MLS hopes to resume after the tournament ends.

The final will be held on August 11 between the major eastern and western teams against each other.

The winner of the tournament will receive an automated platform in the CONCACAF 2021 Champions League, the regional club championship across the Americas and the Caribbean.

Wrinkles added to the tournament include a full video review available to referees and five alternatives instead of the regular three.

In line with almost all football tournaments around the world that have resumed, due to health concerns, no fans will be allowed to enter the game venues.

Inside the “bubble”

All 25 teams will stay at the Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort and play their matches at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. MLS has created a series of security protocols to try to avoid coronary virus outbreaks between teams. These measures include regular testing, social distraction and use of face masks.

“I think the players understand why the protocols exist and it is really important that we stick to them,” said Inter Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles. “This is not just about one person, it is about the whole of society, so we must be safe.”

Players will be isolated in their hotel all the time, and for some players, this means moving away from their families for much longer than they used to.

“Moving away from your family in a pandemic is always a major concern for players. I think the Major Soccer League has done a good job of making sure that their protocols are tight,” Justin Morrow, a Toronto defender, father of two young girls, told CNN Sports.

“However, this virus is very unpredictable, so we will all be required to strictly adhere to the protocols and do our best to ensure that this tournament will start well.”

Health and safety concerns

The MLS Players Association has recognized the complex nature of hosting the tournament during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Excluding FC Dallas from competing in Orlando is a reminder of the difficult circumstances involved in returning to work in all sports amid this epidemic,” the Players Association said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Dallas is not the only team dealing with positive tests. Statistics provided by the league indicate that among the 557 players currently in Orlando, 13 players had positive results for the coronavirus – including 10 players from FC Dallas.

according to Report from Athletic , There may be more unreported reports, including Nashville, which has had five positive players since they arrived in Orlando on Friday.

Teams like Toronto FC and Colorado Rapids have delayed their arrival in Orlando, citing recent test results. Rapids players had two positive tests before they reached their planned arrival.

For the players and teams already in Orlando, most of them try to stay optimistic and hope to contain everything, and the tournament can continue as planned.

“We understand that the situation is not the ideal, but everyone is excited to get out there and play again,” said Houston Dynamo player Zark Valentin.

Giovanni Savares, Portland Coach Timbers added: “I definitely felt a little strange at first … It is the situation where MLS has tried everything in its power to organize it in the best possible way, and I must be very proud of our men because I think we feel safe around us.”

However, Matt Lampson, the Columbus goalkeeper and cancer survivor, feels more uncertainty about the return of the American League, tweeting, “This is dangerous.”

With coronavirus spreading around the United States and Florida in particular, some question whether a rapid return to sport is the wiser thing to focus on now.

“A large part of me wants the return of the sport,” said Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, on a broadcast podcast. “That’s how I relaxed. I would like to be able to sit back and enjoy the game with my family now.”

“But at the same time, it’s hard to reconcile that with what’s happening in the country and in the world … And with what I do every day – go to the hospital and tell people on TV on this podcast to stay at home, at a physical distance, to wear a mask, to do all They can limit the spread of the virus. “

Dr. added. Gupta: “As much as I want sport to come back – and I do too – it is also imperative that the health of players and staff comes first, especially when cases are spread across the country.”