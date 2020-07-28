Moderna and Pfizer start testing the critical COVID-19 vaccine, and the eye is released at the end of the year

Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc have announced two trials of 30,000 topics of COVID-19 vaccines that could pave the way for regulatory approval and widespread use by the end of this year, the two companies said on Monday.

The trials, announced on Monday, are the first late-stage studies supported by the Trump administration’s efforts to accelerate the development of measures against the new coronavirus, adding to hope that an effective vaccine will help end the epidemic.

Moderna shares rose 9%. Pfizer shares rose 1.6% in the post-trading period, and its partner BioNTech, which developed the vaccine, saw 4.2%. Both vaccine candidates rely on a new technology that allows development and manufacture faster than traditional vaccine production methods but does not have a proven track record.

The so-called mRNA, or artificial messenger RNA (mRNA), teaches the immune system to recognize and neutralize coronavirus by simulating its surface. Moderna, which did not bring a vaccine to the market, has received nearly $ 1 billion from the US government, which is helping to fund several vaccine candidates under its Warp Speed ​​program.

Pfizer has an agreement to sell vaccines for 50 million people to the U.S. government for about $ 2 billion, if the vaccine is effective. Over 150 coronavirus vaccine candidates go through different stages of development, with nearly twenty probabilities being done for human tests.

Johnson and Johnson are launching clinical trials in the United States this week, and they can start a larger trial late in September. British drug company AstraZeneca Plc has said it will start extensive US trials this summer of its vaccine under development with researchers from Oxford University.

Reuters

“Having a safe and effective vaccine distributed by the end of 2020 is an extended goal, but it is the right goal for the American people,” said director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, in a statement announcing the start of the modern phase in Modena. The third trial.

Manufacturers are ramping up production while taking a test in order to respond as soon as possible to the virus, which is still spreading rapidly around the world. COVID-19 has killed nearly 650,000 people worldwide and has struck economies.

Collins told reporters in a phone call that moderna can have tens of millions of doses ready when and if the vaccine is considered safe and effective. If the experiment was successful, Pfizer said, it may seek regulatory approval as early as October and provide vaccines for 50 million patients, with two doses each, by the end of the year.

During the call, Stefan Bansel, CEO of Moderna, said that Pfizer aimed at about 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021, and Moderna was aiming for 500 million – 1 billion doses annually, starting in 2021. Late-stage trials were designed to assess vaccine safety and determine if they could prevent COVID-19 with symptoms.

Anthony Fossey, the top US official in the field of infectious diseases, said readings of Moderna may come by November or even sooner. Fossey said he was “not particularly concerned” about the safety of the vaccine after seeing data from smaller previous experiences. He also said he briefed President Donald Trump on the trial of the Oval Office on Monday.

As other companies prepare for vaccination, the COVID-19 Prevention Network, a US government-funded program set up by the National Institutes of Health, said it plans to offer a large-scale clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate with at least 30,000 participants each month through the fall.