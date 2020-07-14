Moderna vaccine for corona virus shows “promising” results in the first published study

These early results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, on Tuesday, showed that the vaccine triggered an immune response with mild side effects – fatigue, chills, headache, muscle pain, and pain at the injection site – becoming the first American vaccine candidate to spread the results in Peer-reviewed medical journal

The vaccine is expected to begin later in the month a major trial of Stage 3 – the final trial stage before regulatory authorities consider the availability of the vaccine.

Moderna indicated in a press release on Tuesday that if things go well in future studies, “the company is still on track to be able to provide nearly 500 million doses annually, and possibly up to one billion doses annually, starting in 2021.” . “

“We thought immune responses seemed promising, but we don’t know if the levels that we see will actually protect against infection,” she said. “It is really hard to know until you test actual efficacy.” “So we are laying the foundations for a trial that will provide those answers.”

Moderna expects the company’s largest study to date of a Covid-19 mRNA-1237 vaccine candidate will begin on July 27, according to details published separately on Tuesday. It is expected to be the first in the United States to start stage 3 trials.

For the time being, the new study provided “quick information that can be used to determine the dose that should be taken to proceed with the trials of the second and third stages. This is a very important decision to make, thus making this information available shortly after starting the vaccine trial,” Jackson said, “It is very impressive.”

Stage 1 study usually studies a small number of people and focuses on whether the vaccine is safe and leads to an immune response.

In the second stage, the clinical study is expanded and the vaccine is given to people who have properties – such as age and physical health – similar to those intended for the new vaccine, according to American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . In stage 3, the vaccine is given to thousands of people and tested for efficacy and again for safety.

“We want to know if the vaccine is safe and effective.”

The first stage study included 45 healthy adults, ages 18 to 55, who received two vaccinations for a MNA-1237 vaccine candidate for 28 days. Some volunteers joined the trial at the Kaiser Permanente in Seattle and others at Emory University in Atlanta.

The volunteers were separated into groups where they received the vaccine at a dose of 25, 100 or 250 micrograms. They received their first vaccination between March 16 and April 14.

“The first type of dose puts the immune system, and it’s called preparation,” Jackson said. “So when you then manage the same thing again, there is an enhanced response. There is an enhanced response. So we didn’t think one vaccine would be enough to get the level of response that we wanted to see.”

Researchers did not find “any safety concerns restricted by trials” after the volunteers received two doses of the vaccine, but there were some mild to moderate side effects, such as some pain at the injection site, and there were more higher doses of the vaccine.

After the first vaccination, adverse events were reported by five participants in the 25 رامg group, 10 in the 100 رامg group, and eight in the 250 رامg group. Then after the second vaccination, such events occurred in seven out of 13 participants in a group of 25 micrograms, all 15 in a group of 100 micrograms, and every 14 in a group of 250 micrograms, where three of these participants reported “one or more depending on the events.

The most common adverse events reported after the second vaccination at a dose of 100 micrograms were fatigue, between 80%. Chills between 80%. Headache, between 60%; Muscle pain or muscle pain, between 53%; They were all fleeting, light or moderate in intensity, as mentioned in Moderna’s press release.

The study data also showed that the vaccine was the most recent response to the antibody. Antibodies are proteins that the body makes to fight infection.

Specifically, all participants developed virus-neutral antibodies at levels similar to those seen in people who had naturally recovered from Covid-19, according to the study. Neutral antibodies are associated with the virus and disrupt it from attacking human cells.

Jackson said researchers measured two types of immune responses.

“These two types of responses support each other. We know that antibodies are produced, and there appears to be a post-vaccination function that works to block the ability of the virus to enter cells. So it neutralizes virus activity.” He said.

But more research is needed.

“What do we really want to know? We want to know if the vaccine is safe and effective, and that’s what we want to know,” said Dr. Paul Offett, a member of the National Institutes of Health committee that sets out a framework for vaccine studies. The United States, which did not participate in the new study.

“We know it is safe for 45 people, which is what 20 million people or 200 million people will not get here in the United States,” said Ofit, who is also director of the study division. Vaccine Education Center and Assistant Physician, Department of Infectious Diseases, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“So we know it has no very common side effect problem, and that’s what we know,” he said. “Then we don’t know anything about efficacy, which is what we really want to know. Is this vaccine going to work? The only way to find out is to do what is called a third stage trial.”

Moderna expects to start testing the major American Covid-19 vaccine in late July

The results of the first stage study can help guide the look of the stage 3 study.

“Stage 1 data demonstrate that vaccination with mRNA-1273 leads to a strong immune response across all dose levels and clearly supports the choice of 100 micrograms in an initial and enhanced diet as the optimal dose for a 3-stage study.” Moderna’s chief medical doctor said in a company press release on Tuesday.

“We look forward to starting our phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 to demonstrate our vaccine’s ability to significantly reduce the risk of developing COVID-19,” he said.

In a Phase 3 study, researchers plan to enroll 30,000 adult participants, including people whose sites or conditions are at risk of infection. One group will be injected with 100 micrograms of the vaccine on the first day and again on the 29th day. The second group will be injected with two doses of the placebo for comparison.

Fourteen days after participants receive their second dose, researchers will consider whether they have developed Covid-19. Participants will be followed for two years after receiving their second dose.

The study will be conducted in 87 locations across the United States.

Moderna vaccine candidate is one of 23 clinical trials around the world, according to the World Health Organization.

In general, “the safety and immune data in this initial report are promising, and they support the ongoing development of this vaccine. However, we must keep in mind the complexity of vaccine development and the work that remains to be done before Covid-19 vaccines are widely available Dr. Benny Heaton, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in an editorial accompanying the first phase of the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday.

“The acceleration of the development of Covid-19 vaccine candidates after the first phase relies on a continuous parallel tracking of fictitious activities and resources. The world has now experienced the stress of 6 years of work to 6 months,” wrote Heaton. “Can multiple vaccines do this again, leading to a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine for the weak in the next six?”