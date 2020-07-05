Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 and Suresh Gopi’s Kaaval: Can audiences enjoy a theatrical experience for these films?

Screenshot of Caval Suresh GopiYoutube

On July 4, the Kerala state government issued new guidelines for coronaviruses that must be adhered to the following year, until authorities abolish these rules. According to these new guidelines, only 50 people can congregate for marriage, while 20 people can attend the funeral service. People who spit in public will face severe legal consequences, and the introduction of these guidelines clearly indicates that theaters in the state where hundreds of people congregate will not open soon.

OTT launch dilemma

It was on July 3, that Sufiyum Sujathayum, OTT’s first ever live movie on Mollywood was his premiere on Amazon Prime. Recent developments in Mollywood strongly refer to the fact that producers will rely on online broadcasting platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime to stay on a safer side.

Although theater owners are strongly opposed to direct OTT release, the current state in the country due to coronavirus pandemic is forcing many producers to consider launching their movies online instead of waiting for the theaters to reopen. These producers also believe that the public will be reluctant to visit theaters even if the country partially succeeds in containing the deadly Corona Virus pandemic.

Huge budget movies to be released via OTT?

It has recently been reported that Drishyam 2’s filming, a supplement of all-time popular Mohanlal Drishyam, will begin on August 05. Sources close to that revealed that photography will be implemented by adhering to all the rules of social separation.

If everything goes well, the filming and post-production work on Drishyam 2 will be completed within three to four months. After filming the movie, manufacturers can analyze situations, and they may even launch this Mohanlal starter across OTT platforms, as this film is produced on a moderate budget.

There is a big problem looming on the release of the long-awaited “Caval” from Suresh Gopi. Filming by director Nithin Renji Panicker is almost finished, and according to updates, makers have to shoot some critical action sequences for this movie. The Kaaval teaser was released recently, and literally managed to impress fans and critics.

It is still unclear whether Nithin and his crew will release the movie online if theaters in the state continue to shut down due to the intimidation of the Corona virus pandemic.