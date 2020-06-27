Moody surrendered and refuses to fight Covid-19: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Modi replied to Rahul Danda’s pocket

On Saturday, June 27, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a new attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he had surrendered and refused to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi’s comments came as India discovered a rise in over 18,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and a total of cases exceeded the 5 lakh mark.

“Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in new parts of the country. The government of India has no plan to defeat it. The Prime Minister is silent. He has surrendered and refuses to fight the epidemic,” said the former Congressional President on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi also added a news report (no ICMR or GoM meetings, and no briefings – Modi govt ‘undo’ even as Covid cases increase) with a tweet, highlighting that the Modi government has become less clear.

Rahul Gandhi also referred to PM Modi as Surrender Mode. Chirp: “Narendra Modi Is Surender Modi Indeed.”

The number of new cases of Covid reached 18,552 cases, and the number reached 5,08,953 cases, as India remained the fourth most affected country among 213 countries.

Now, India is only a distant case from Russia, which is third after the United States and Brazil.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 384 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,685 across India.