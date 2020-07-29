Most of the coronavirus testing, Bill Gates says, is a “complete waste” because the results return very slowly

Gates, the former CEO and founder of Microsoft, believes that people need to recover results sooner so they can “change their behavior so they don’t infect others.”

“The simplest thing about this madness is that you don’t have to compensate someone for a test that takes more than 48 hours to recover the result,” Gates said on Tuesday.

He added, “This test is a complete waste. On all these numbers, about the amount of the test, the majority are just complete waste,” describing it as “crazy” by paying for the results of the test, which may take more than three days and even a whole week.

The United States has been slow to spread tests nationwide in the early stages of the epidemic, and experts say response times to obtain results have hindered the country’s ability to slow the spread of the virus.