Most of the coronavirus testing, Bill Gates says, is a “complete waste” because the results return very slowly

Gates, the former CEO and founder of Microsoft, believes that people need to recover results sooner so they can “change their behavior so they don’t infect others.”
“The simplest thing about this madness is that you don’t have to compensate someone for a test that takes more than 48 hours to recover the result,” Gates said on Tuesday.
He added, “This test is a complete waste. On all these numbers, about the amount of the test, the majority are just complete waste,” describing it as “crazy” by paying for the results of the test, which may take more than three days and even a whole week.
The United States has been slow to spread tests nationwide in the early stages of the epidemic, and experts say response times to obtain results have hindered the country’s ability to slow the spread of the virus.
Admiral Brett Geroyer, assistant secretary of health for the US Department of Health and Human Services, agrees with Gates that the test should be improved.
Giroir said that half of the testing done in the U.S. takes place in large commercial laboratories with an average average test result of 4.27 days, saying “We need to constantly improve our ecosystem.”
Giroir said Quest and LabCorp have been certified for assembly testing, which will help improve efficiency. Cities with outbreaks also have added current boost tests.
The United States conducted 73,323 tests on July 28, which is nearly three times the amount of tests that were being conducted near the end of April, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.
Gates has donated hundreds of millions of dollars for treatment and vaccination research for Covid-19 through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
