Mount Rushmore: Trump hosts July 4 celebration amid criticism

U.S. President Donald Trump is chairing an event to celebrate July 4 on Mount Rushmore, despite concerns about the coronavirus.

“It will remain forever as an eternal honor to our ancestors and to our freedom,” he said in a speech at the South Dakota Landmark.

“This monument will never be desecrated, and these heroes will never be defaced,” he told a crowd chanting.

Mount Rushmore is distinguished by the sculpted faces of four American presidents.

Activists have long questioned the memorial, which was created on the holy land of the Sioux tribe. Two former presidents filmed – George Washington and Thomas Jefferson – were slave owners.

The president’s decision to hold an event was criticized at a time when the statues of Confederate generals and slave owners were reassessed, and in many cases withdrawn, amid anti-racist protests.

What does Trump expect to say?

President Trump is expected to condemn “abolishing culture” and dropping antiquities during the recent anti-racist protests.

A Trump campaign official said he would stand against people trying to “demolish” the United States.

Summing up Trump’s expected comments, the official said: “ The leftist mobs and those who practice the abolition culture are practicing totalitarian behavior totally alien to American life – and we must not accept it. ”

A fireworks display will also be held at an event before Independence Day, which is expected to be attended by 7,500 people.

Masks will be available but not required, and the social spacing will not be strictly implemented.

Why this Independence Day will not be different from any other day

July 4: What is Independence Day?

The Republican governor of South Dakota, Christie Noim, welcomed people to the event, echoed the president’s tone about the protesters, and accused them of “trying to erase the lessons of history.”

She declared, “This is deliberately done to discredit America’s founding principles.”

Fireworks will be the first on Mount Rushmore in more than a decade, after a ban was imposed due to environmental concerns.

The monument is surrounded by a national forest and some fear the show could lead to forest fires in the dry brush, although local officials said the risk is low.

Friday’s gathering is President Trump’s last meeting during the Corona Virus pandemic, as he tries to fire his supporters before the November presidential election.

Oklahoma and Arizona recently hosted major events, raising fears that Covid-19 could spread as cases continue to rise nationwide.

On Friday, the United States reported the largest total new HIV infection in a single day since the epidemic began.

What did the Native Americans say about the event?

Native American groups criticized Trump’s visit as a health hazard, and to celebrate US independence in a region sacred to them.

Many Native Americans do not celebrate Independence Day because they associate it with the colonization of their tribal homelands and the loss of their cultural freedoms.

The landmark Mount Rushmore was carved between 1927 and 1941, but the land on which it lies – in the hills of South South Dakota – was taken from the original Lakota Sioux government by the United States government in the nineteenth century.

Native Americans protest Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore

How did it become Mount Rushmore?

“The president exposes our tribesmen to the danger of photographing in one of our holiest sites,” said Harold Fraser, the head of the Sioux River tribe.

Prior to the event, a group of mostly Native American protesters closed a major road to the monument with white carriages, resulting in a tense confrontation with the police.

Local reports say they were eventually cleared of the road by police officers and National Guard soldiers, who used smoke grenades and pepper spray.

Small trucks were pulled out and many protesters arrested after the police declared the roadblock “an illegal gathering,” A local newspaper reported, Argus Leader.