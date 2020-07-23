MP Mandal MP Sumalatha recovers from Covid-19

The actress turned politician Somalata recovered from Covid-19. She has now completed quarantine at her home and has no symptoms. However, she will have to rest for the next four or six weeks to regain her full strength.

Somalata.Somalata Facebook page

She was tested for coronavirus in the first week of July. She was quarantined at home for about three weeks. Deputy Mandia has now thanked people and congratulations for their prayers for her speedy recovery.

In the letter, she also has a message to the people affected by Covid-19. Check out the full text below:

With a heart full of gratitude, it gives me great pleasure and pleasure to share the news that has completed my compulsory quarantine period for almost 3 weeks .. Since my initial diagnosis where I had a positive test for Covid 19 I can happily say that I am asymptomatic now.

However, the doctors advised me to rest for at least 4-6 weeks at home, until the body recovered and fully regained strength, and I would like to thank everyone who kept me in their prayers and thoughts and everyone who communicated with me in this difficult period. By the grace of God and my doctor who guided me and healed me Dr. Satish, and all my friends, I wish the best for those who wished me well, I have overcome this difficult period and I am free of corona and I am passive now. I will look forward to continuing to do my best as soon as possible.

Thank you sounds like a small word now to express gratitude to everyone who was interested and wished me well. Also, you want to add … to all the positive people of Covid..you are all warriors..you feel no guilt or shame at all … being positive Covid is not a crime … it is war … please follow the doctors’ order and comply with each standard at this time. It is a difficult war, but with positivity and strength we can fight and win.