Mrs. A, Diva, is fighting against Mrs. A, the group

The tri-state formerly known as Lady Antebellum filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Anita White, the singer / songwriter who also plays Mrs. A.

White recently told HLN that she was willing to work with the band but unwilling to share the name with them.

White said: “You say you are an ally but you are not.” “You basically want to bully me and take the name and think it’s okay. This is not an ally.”

A representative of the band told CNN on Friday that they had no further comment.