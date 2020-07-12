Mrs. A, Diva, is fighting against Mrs. A, the group

The tri-state formerly known as Lady Antebellum filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Anita White, the singer / songwriter who also plays Mrs. A.
White recently told HLN that she was willing to work with the band but unwilling to share the name with them.
White said: “You say you are an ally but you are not.” “You basically want to bully me and take the name and think it’s okay. This is not an ally.”
A representative of the band told CNN on Friday that they had no further comment.
“When we set out almost 14 years ago, we named our band the name of the southern house” Antebellum “where we took our first pictures. As musicians, we mentioned all the music that was born in the south that affected us … and the band said in a statement” Southern rock, blues, rhythm & Me, the Bible and of course the country. ”
“But we regret and be ashamed when we say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh this word in reference to the period of history before the civil war, which includes slavery,” he added.
This caused a white problem, the blues singer who has worked under the name for decades.
At first it seemed that the parties would be able to solve it, and the band posted a screenshot on the verified Instagram account of all of them smiling during a video conference with White and her actors.
“Today, we especially communicated with the artist Lady A. Honest, honest and authentic talks took place,” the commentary said. “We are excited to participate as we move forward with positive solutions and a common ground. The harm has turned into hope. More to come.”
But things collapsed and the group filed a lawsuit in the US Nashville County Court for Central Tennessee.
The lawsuit asserts that the group was granted a trademark in the name of “Mrs. A” in 2011, after several years of using its goods and services “in exchange with” Mrs. Antibelum “since the 2006-2007 time frame.”
The lawsuit says, “Based on information and beliefs, White has never applied to register” Mrs. A “as a trademark or service mark.
The case continues to say that during the video call, White and the band discussed “joint writing and recording of a new song that is jointly promoted and marketed by the parties, and soon after that, they started collaborating on the writing process.” But this was derailed by “White’s public statements” and “White’s request to pay exorbitant sums for continued coexistence.”
The band refused to appear on HLN in white, but made a statement.
“Our sincere hope to join Anita White in unity and common purpose is over,” the statement said. “She and her team demanded payment of $ 10 million, and therefore, reluctantly, we came to the conclusion that we needed to ask the court to assert our right to continue to use the name of Mrs. A, a trademark that we have kept for many years.”
White told HLN that she is seeking $ 5 million to rename herself and “to help my community” and an additional $ 5 million to charity, including Black Lives Matter.
