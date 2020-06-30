MTV VMAs will happen as planned in New York City

Bruce Gilmer, Head of ViacomCBS Media’s Music, Talent, Programming and Events division, said in a statement.
The statement stated: “The producers, along with the Barclays Center management, have demonstrated that they are working closely with government and local officials to implement best practices for all stakeholders.” “Among the measures all parties involved have followed are their coordination to include extensive social exclusion procedures, meaningful capacity restrictions, virtualisation of components where possible, limited capacity or lack of audience.”
He said: “We are very excited to host this legendary night of music, and we are particularly proud of the impact it will have on the Brooklyn community by creating local business opportunities.” “We highly appreciate the support and advice of state and local government officials, as well as our internal management and our team of medical experts, all of whom work hard to ensure the health and safety of all stakeholders, and we will continue to work closely following their instructions throughout each step of the planning process with our partners at ViacomCBS.”
