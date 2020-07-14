Mukesh Ambani is now the sixth richest man in the world. 10 wonderful facts about the Indian billionaire

Mukesh Ambani is the idol for many business and entrepreneurs in India and the RIL chief has never been able to give more and more reasons why his fans are right to admire him. Recently, Reliance Industries has been in the news after closing several billion dollars, making Reliance debt-free before the March 2021 deadline. But this is just one of many accomplishments the President of Reliance has made, and now he has another feather in the hat.
Mukesh Ambani is now the sixth richest man in the world with a net worth of $ 72.4 billion, which is equivalent to Rs. 5.44 crore. The Indian billionaire added $ 2.17 billion to beat SpaceX and Tesla Chairman Elon Musk as well as the founders of Alphabet Sergey Brin and Larry Page, as revealed by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The interesting thing is that just last week, Ambani beat Warren Buffett to become the seventh richest man in the world. In less than a week, Ambani surpassed billionaires.
Ambani RIL shares more than doubled from their lowest in March. The company’s digital unit, Reliance Jio, has attracted billions of dollars in conglomerates including Facebook, Silverlake, Qualcomm and more. Google is said to be planning to invest $ 10 billion in the company. As for Ambani’s fortune, he added nearly $ 7.9 billion to his fortune in the past 22 days due to the sharp rise in Reliance shares.
Less famous facts about Mukesh Ambani
Here are some less known facts about Ambani before he started fame and fortune and some quotes from his personal life and current life.
- Mukesh Ambani used to live in a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai in his younger days
- He loved playing hockey during his school days
- He left Stanford University to help his father build Reliance
- Ambani’s wealth has more than doubled in the past ten years
- The Ambani family lives in a 27-storey building, which is the most expensive single-owned residence in the world
- Ambani is vegetarian and does not drink alcohol
- Ambani does not follow any brand and loves to wear white shirt and black pants
- Owns more than 168 cars, ranging from Aston Martin Rapide, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Mercedes-Maybach S660 Guard and more
- Work begins in the office at noon and remains until midnight
- He does not like to celebrate his birthday but spares no effort in planning the birthday of his wife Nita Ambani
