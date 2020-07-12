Muller defends Stone’s trial and says “the positions of his conviction” in a Washington Post article

“Congress also investigated and requested information from Stone. The jury later decided that he had repeatedly lied to members of Congress. He had lied about the identity of his mediator at WikiLeaks. He had lied about having written communications with his mediator. He had denied his denial had communicated with the Trump campaign about the timing of the launch WikiLeaks. Indeed, senior campaign officials have repeatedly seen WikiLeaks. He manipulated a witness, and pleaded with him to Congress on the wall, ”Mueller wrote in an editorial Saturday night.

“The jury eventually condemned Stone for obstructing an investigation in Congress, and five counts of making false statements to Congress and manipulating a witness. Because his sentence was commuted, he would not go to prison. But his conviction remains.”

Prosecutors said Trump on Friday reduced his long-term prison sentence to his friend, who was convicted of crimes that included partly lying to Congress, to protect the president. The announcement came just days before Stone was appointed to report to a federal prison in Georgia.

Stone was convicted in November of seven counts – including lying to Congress, witnessing tampering and obstructing the actions of the Congressional Committee – as part of Muller’s investigation in Russia. Among the things Congress was misled about his contacts with Trump campaign officials – contacts that prosecutors said Stone had hidden from his desire to protect Trump.

“The Russian efforts to interfere in our political system, and the primary question of whether those efforts included the Trump campaign, required an investigation. In this investigation, it was necessary for us (and we accepted the FBI) ​​to obtain complete and similarly accurate information, it was extremely important to “Congress may obtain accurate information from its witnesses. When a matter lies to investigators, it strikes at the heart of the government’s efforts to find the truth and hold the perpetrators accountable. It may eventually impede these efforts.” He said in an opinion piece. Muller also noted that the people involved in the investigations and prosecutions acted “with the utmost integrity”. “We have taken every decision in the Stone case, as in all of our cases, based solely on facts and the law and in accordance with the rule of law. The women and men who conducted these investigations and prosecutions acted with the utmost integrity. Muller wrote:” The opposite is true. ” Muller was appointed in May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Muller, who started his career with the Department of Justice in 1976 as an assistant US lawyer in San Francisco, has overseen some of the high profile cases in the past few decades. He also has a reputation for not discussing politics. Lisa Monaco, who served as chief of staff to Muller when he was director of the FBI, described him as “non-political. He is not my party. And I think he has become quite clear, a beautiful man in law and order.” Trump’s decision to reduce the sentence of his friend and political advisor is the culmination of a months-long effort to rewrite the history of Muller’s investigation. This included raising selective secrecy of intelligence material, a growing counter-investigation into the origins of the Russian investigation and attempts to drop the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The president has broad constitutional power to pardon or commute sentences. But Trump is almost unlike any other president in how he pre-emptively uses power to save political allies. Trump’s move exempted Stone from having to spend time in prison after Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him in February to 40 months in prison. This story has been updated with additional details.

