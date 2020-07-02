Multiplex is dissatisfied with the government’s decision to close theaters amid Unlock 2.0

(Source: Twitter)

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) is dissatisfied with the central government’s decision to keep movie theaters and complications closed even with the launch of Unlock 2.0, although many consumer services associated with the opening are permitted.

On Thursday, MAI issued a statement expressing its dissatisfaction with the government’s decision.

The statement reads: “While a large portion of the economy is opened, including domestic travel, offices, highways, markets, shopping malls, etc., the Indian Multiplex Association (MAI) is dismayed by the fact that movie theaters and complications persist Send in a list

Activities prohibited under the Central Government’s Unlock 2.0 guidelines. “

“The association finds it really frustrating and discouraging, cinemas and Multiplexes can become an example of how to practice social separation guidelines and better crowd control in a secure and planned way. Compared to open retail and unorganized stores, multiplex and cinema are part of The organized sector, where hosts play for customers who only pay revenue, and thus, are in a better position to crowd control unlike markets and publish all mechanisms and guidelines for crowd control and social distancing.

By highlighting how industry-related people continue to be affected as theaters continue to close, the statement states: “The multiplex industry in India employs more than 200,000 people directly. We are the backbone of the Indian film industry which accounts for about 60% of the cinema’s revenue. The livelihoods of more than a million people – from professional boys to beauty artists, musicians, designers, technicians and engineers to film staff to directors and actors – keep Indian cinema alive. “

“The shutdown literally has stopped the entire industry with losses stopping every day. An early decision to allow cinemas to open will only help to mobilize resources in the film making ecosystem and lead to a gradual resurrection.”

Photo by Karen Chao on Unsplash

“Indeed, even after opening up, we expect at least 3-6 months before things return anywhere near to nature. On the one hand where programming of new content will take some time to start; on the other hand, movie buffs are expected to take a cautious approach Before returning to the cinema, these are real challenges that the industry will have to overcome and, together with government support, we believe that we will be able to overcome them. “

Citing how many other countries have reopened movie theaters to the public, and urged the government to consider opening theaters in non-contained areas, the statement also reads: “At the global level, countries like France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Hong Kong, the UAE, the United States, etc. More recently, Belgium and Malaysia opened cinemas to the public with the highest levels of safety protocols in place and witnessed a sharp response from the masses. Indeed, more than 20 major movie markets around the world have started operating. ”

“MAI firmly believes that there should be a beginning and opening of films

In no-containment areas across India it must be done after rushing – it should be there

It should give us the beginning and opportunity, just like some other sector. “

According to the government’s latest guidance on Unlock 2.0, movie theaters, swimming pools, parks, gyms and similar places remain closed even in areas outside of the containment areas.