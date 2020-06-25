Mumbai’s anger over bloated electricity bills; MERC says payment of EMIs is not a relief for Uddhav Thackeray

Challenges during Covid 19 insurance

Since the coronavirus was announced closed in late March, people have been trapped in an unknown area, exploring new ways of life and tackling new challenges. From doing housework to staying home most of the time, COVID-19 is not the way of life for many. With most companies getting a massive hit, the government has tried to provide some relief by resolving, stopping the EMI and more. But one thing that has left many people facing red faces, among other things, is the enlarged bill of light.

It is accepted that people have stayed in their homes for about three months, and of course, the consumption of electrical equipment such as TV, washing machine, lights, air conditioners and fans has increased. But many were shocked to see the June electricity bill and none of them were happy with it.

Several complaints poured in from Mumbai, expressing grief and anxiety over the fact that the June electricity bill was unreasonable. In most cases, the bills were more than double and even higher for some who could not figure out the reason for everything they could try.

Electric bill shockIBT Creativity

Electricity bills are shocking

“The electricity bill will cause Maha’s heartache to the people. We used to pay the monthly bills (ranging from 5 to 7,000, which were sent without meter readings). Now, the bill has reached 38,000, with the deductions already paid. Even the closed apartment in our building got On an $ 11,000 bill, “Simo Butt, an independent strategic analyst, tweeted.

Many users have reported similar cases, and some middle-class families received a bill of Rs. 60,000 in June. As for the people whose light house bills never exceeded 2,500 rupees, they ended up getting 7,000 rupees.

The Maha government does not provide relief

Energy Minister Nitin Root announced today Tuesday that the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) raised the electricity tariffs from April 1, not the state government, in recognition of suddenly overpaid electricity bills.

“There was no deliberate attempt to increase the amount. It may also be high because consumers have been trapped in the house for three months and have consumed additional energy,” Raout said.

However, if consumers expect some kind of relief on their electricity bills, they are in a state of disappointment. The government offers an option to pay bills in installments and consumers can approach the MSEDCL facility for more details.