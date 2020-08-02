Music stars including Luis Cabalde and Rita Oura are demanding an end to racism

Over 700 people from the UK music industry – including artists, directors, producers and companies – I wrote an open letter To urge people to “stand together” and “eliminate racism now”.

It is reported that Little Mix, Neil Rodgers, Luis Cabaldi and Rita Oura are among the stars calling for an end to racism.

“We are at our worst when we attack each other,” the message said.

She recently cited “anti-Jewish racism”, after the dilapidated artist followed and published anti-Semitic publications. Wiley later apologized.

Hundreds of music industry representatives co-signed the message that they wanted to show “that love, unity and friendship, not division and hatred, should be our common cause and will always be.”

The stars who signed it are 1975, MNEK, Clean Bandit, Yungblud, Labrinth, Biffy Clyro, Mabel, Years & Years, Jess Glynne, Jonas Blue, Niall Horan, James Blunt, Naughty Boy, Grace Carter, and Joy Crookes.

Ed Sheeran’s director, Stuart Camp, as well as the director of Stevie Wonder, Keith Harris, also signed by, along with an EMI chief and brands like Universal Music UK, Warner Music UK and Sony Music UK.

“Whether it is a systemic racism and racial inequality that has been highlighted by the continued police brutality in America or the anti-Jewish racism that came out of the online attacks, the result is the same: suspicion, hatred and division,” she says. “We are at our worst when we attack each other.

“Minorities have fought against all backgrounds and beliefs and have suffered. From slavery to the Holocaust we have painful collective memories.

All forms of racism have the same roots – ignorance, lack of education and scapegoats.

“We, the British music industry, are proudly united to amplify our voices, take responsibility, speak and stand together in solidarity. Silence is not an option.”

And the message adds that music “brings joy and hope and brings us all together,” adding: “Through music, education and empathy, we can find unity. We stand together to teach racism and eliminate it now and for our future generations.”

Willie – known as the “Dirt Godfather” – made headlines recently after sharing a series of anti-Semitic tweets.

He was shot down by his administration and later blocked by Twitter, after a public boycott of the social media network.

In an interview with Sky News last week, Willie apologized for “mainstreaming” the Jewish people and said, “I am not a racist.”

The message’s organizers said that anyone who wants to add their name to the message can do so within the next week.