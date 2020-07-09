Nadal opens that his opponents have faced fewer injuries

Tennis star Rafael Nadal revealed fewer injuries would have helped his already brilliant career, saying this was the only thing that envied him over his rivals.

The world’s second-ranked champion, who won the fourth US Open and the 19th Grand Slam event in an event last year, said in an interview with CBS that the only thing that I envy his competitors is the few times they have been injured.

Nadal won his match in the fourth round of the Middle StadiumTwitter / Wimbledon

Nadal was injured

“Yes. Sometimes I do that. It is true that my competitors faced fewer injuries than they did,” he said when asked.

Is this because of the high intensity with which the Spaniard affects his body?

“No, or I don’t know. I was told that for many years I was told that because of the way I play, I will not get a very long career. But, I am still here …,” he said, citing cbsnews.com.

Nadal said last month that tennis “cannot be resumed until the situation is completely safe,” adding that he would not participate in the American Open if the Grand Slam tournament is played this week.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently said he is still unsure of his participation in the US Open and that there is a “chase” against him after the sinister events of Adria Tor.

Djokovic recently demonstrated his negative test in his second test for the Corona virus after the first test turned out to be positive.

Queen Rooney / Getty Images

“I can see criticism recently and many of it is harmful,” Djokovic said in Wednesday’s edition of the Serbian Sportsky Journal.

“Obviously, it is more than just criticism, it is like an agenda and a witch hunt. Someone should take the fall, which is a big name,” he said.

Adria’s tour was a series of tournaments across the Baltic states that eased the criteria for social estrangement.