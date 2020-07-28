Najeeb Razak: The former Malaysian Prime Minister is guilty of all charges in a corruption case

Photo copyright

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been found guilty of all seven counts in the first multimillion-dollar corruption trials.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering, and abuse of power.

The case against Naguib, in office from 2009 to 2018, was widely seen as a test of Malaysia’s anti-corruption efforts.

The scandal over Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund 1MDB exposed a global network of fraud and corruption.

“After examining all the evidence in this trial, I find that the prosecution successfully confirmed his case without reasonable doubt,” Judge Muhammad Nazlan Muhammad Ghazali told the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

What were the charges?

Tuesday’s provisions focused on 42 million ringgit (10 million dollars, 7.7 million pounds sterling) transferred from the fund to the Prime Minister’s special accounts at the time.

Naguib denies wrongdoing and says he has been misled by financial advisors – especially fugitive financier Juhu Lu.

Jho Low has been charged in both the United States and Malaysia, but also maintains his innocence.

The defense team of Naguib argued that he led to the belief that the money in his accounts was donated by the Saudi royal family – rather than being embezzled from the state’s fund.

The charges reach 15 to 20 years in prison each. Before the verdict was issued, Najib said he would appeal if found guilty.

Much has been commented on.

Whether the former Prime Minister will be held accountable for a huge financial scandal in his possession; Whether Naguib, who remains a strong figure in the former ruling party, could ultimately return politically.

During the trial, the court heard that Naguib had spent generously on things like jewelry from the money in the account.

For those who have spent years fighting the corruption and abuse of power, this should be a satisfactory judgment.

Najib said he would appeal, but this first condemnation of such a prominent political person should harm his standing in his party, and may allow other potential leaders to emerge.

Malaysian politics have been unusually volatile since the collapse of the reformist coalition that defeated Naguib in February.

More on the 1MDB scandal

What is the 1MDB scandal?

The Perhad Malaysia Development Fund (1MDB) was created in 2009, when Najeeb Razak was Prime Minister, to promote the country’s economic development.

In 2015, questions were raised about its activities after it missed payments due to banks and bondholders.

Malaysian and American authorities claim that $ 4.5 billion was looted illegally from the fund and turned into private pockets.

The lost money has been tied to luxury real estate, a private plane, artwork by Van Gogh and Monet – and even the massive Hollywood movie, Wolf Wall Street.

A supporter reacts after the verdicts are announced





Last week, the American bank Goldman Sachs reached a settlement with the Malaysian government worth $ 3.9 billion (3 billion pounds) for its role in the multi-billion dollar corruption scheme.

The deal solved accusations in Malaysia that the bank misled investors when it helped raise $ 6.5 billion for 1 million dinars.

What is Naguib accused of?

The Malaysian authorities acquitted the former Prime Minister of all the allegations while in office.

However, the accusations played a big role in his defeat in the 2018 elections – the new government quickly reopened investigations into the 1MDB case.

While Tuesday’s ruling is the first of his adjudicated trials, it is not the most important.

A separate trial that began last August will look into the accusations unlawfully obtained by the former prime minister of 2.28 billion ringgit (550 million dollars, 448 million pounds) from 1 million dinars between 2011 and 2014.

He faces 21 counts of money laundering and four of abuse of power, but he again denies wrongdoing.

His wife, Rosma Mansour, also faces charges of money laundering and tax evasion, which she has pleaded not guilty to.