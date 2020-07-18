Nantes Cathedral: Fire erupts in France

Fairley told a press conference in front of St. Peter’s Basilica and Saint Paul that the fire was not as big as the one that struck Notre Dame in April 2019 and that the damage was not bad.
“I can confirm that we are not in the position of Notre Dame in Paris, and the surface has not been affected,” Fairlay told CNN’s CNF on Saturday.
“The damage is focused on the organ that appears to be completely destroyed. Its platform is very unstable and can collapse,” he said.
Fairlay added that 104 firefighters at the site will stay there “all day.”
“Gothic jewel”
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted “with his support” for the firefighters who died on Saturday.
“After Notre Dame, the Saint-Pierre-Saint-Paul cathedral caught fire, in the heart of Nantes. Support firefighters who take all the risks to save this gothic jewel of the city of the Dukes”, Macron wrote.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex expressed his “solidarity” with the people of Nantes in a tweet on Saturday morning.
“Thinking of firefighters who were bravely moved to contain the fire in Nantes Cathedral. I assure them of my deep support and gratitude,” he added.
The Prime Minister added that the French Interior Minister and Minister of Culture will visit Nantes on Saturday afternoon.
Referring to a previous fire at the cathedral in 1972, the mayor of Nantes, Johanna Roland, said, “It does not seem to be comparable,” while she was also speaking to BFM.
Regional firefighters told the audience in a previous tweet, “Stay out of the area … Don’t get involved in the rescue squad.”
You may also like
Nantes: Fire erupted in the Cathedral of Saint-Pierre and others Saint-Paul
Collapse: rescue of Sikh Nidan Singh, who was kidnapped by the Taliban in Paktia, Afghanistan
Harness coach sets his sights on the title of Meadowlands Pace V
Over a Million: India Joins the United States and Brazil in the Dark Coronavirus Club
DJ LeMahieu returns from Yankees after coronavirus infection, and opening day remains uncertain