Nantes Cathedral: Fire erupts in France

Fairley told a press conference in front of St. Peter’s Basilica and Saint Paul that the fire was not as big as the one that struck Notre Dame in April 2019 and that the damage was not bad.

“I can confirm that we are not in the position of Notre Dame in Paris, and the surface has not been affected,” Fairlay told CNN’s CNF on Saturday.

“The damage is focused on the organ that appears to be completely destroyed. Its platform is very unstable and can collapse,” he said.

Fairlay added that 104 firefighters at the site will stay there “all day.”