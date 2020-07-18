Nantes: Fire erupted in the Cathedral of Saint-Pierre and others Saint-Paul

Photo copyright

Reuters Comment on the photo

Smoke can be seen rising through the windows of the cathedral





A fire broke out in the cathedral in the French city of Nantes.

According to local media, there are currently more than 60 firefighters at Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul Cathedral. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Pictures from the scene show a large fire and smoke billowing from inside the Gothic building.

It comes just one year after the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, one of the greatest architectural treasures in France.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Nantes, northwest France, at about 07:44 (05:44 GMT), according to BFM TV.

they Urging people to avoid the area.

Eyewitness He told the LCI news network 24 hours He saw fire from his home, not far from the cathedral. He said he woke up from “a very strange bell sound.”

“From what I can see, there is more and more smoke,” he said.

It is not the first fire at the cathedral. In 1972, the building’s roof was destroyed by a fire, which had to be closed for three years during its restoration.