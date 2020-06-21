Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi: Rahul Gandhi’s new attack on PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi replied to Rahul Danda’s pocket

Conference leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday 21 June launched a violent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying: “Narendra Modi is indeed Surinder Modi.” The former President of Congress has also attached a news report to him in his tweet from the Japan Times, saying: “India’s appeasement policy toward China is unfolding.”

Rahul Gandhi swiped up on PM Modi.Twitter

Take a look at Rahul Gandhi’s tweet here:

What does the international news publication report say:

“Deception, concealment, and surprise often accompany China ‘s use of force, as Chinese leaders repeatedly claim that military preemption is a defensive measure. Its latest attack on India – which China claims is the actual aggressor – is taken directly from this operating book.” Times Books.

“However, Modi did not see the Chinese incursions come. His vision seems to have overshadowed the naive hope that by appeasing China, he can reset bilateral ties and weaken China’s relations with Pakistan, another revisionist country that claims large areas of Indian territory,” the article claimed. As well.

“If the Earth is Chinese …”

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi also went to Twitter, claiming that Prime Minister Modi had handed over Indian territory to the Chinese aggression. “If the Earth was Chinese: Why did our soldiers die? Where were they killed?” The ex-president asked.

Rahul Gandhi’s comment came days after Prime Minister Modi claimed that China had not seized any Indian territory or crossed our borders.

Prime Minister Moody said, in a meeting that brought together all parties to discuss the clash between India and China in the Gallowan Valley in Ladakh, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed, “There is no one inside our territory and none of our sites are captured.”

PMO issues clarifications about PM Modi’s comments

The Center’s statement said: “The Prime Minister’s observations that there is no Chinese on our side of the Latin American and Caribbean region related to the situation as a result of the courage of our armed forces. At that day “.